National Dialysis Accreditation Commission Announces Exclusive Accreditation Deal with California Dialysis Management Services

GLEN ELLYN, Ill., Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dialysis Accreditation Commission (NDAC) is pleased to announce an enterprise-wide accreditation service for California Dialysis Management Services, Inc. (CDMS). The new agreement allows all CMDS clinics to apply for NDAC accreditation with Medicare deeming status certification. Visit NDAC at www.ndacommission.com and CDMS at https://californiadialysismanagement.com/.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, NDAC will be the exclusive provider of dialysis accreditation for all 12 ESRD clinics served by CDMS in the Southern California market.

"We are very pleased to be selected by CDMS as their exclusive accreditation partner", said Curt Anliker, CEO. "We continue to build our service as the leading dialysis accreditation organization not only in the California market, but also throughout the U.S. Our consistent, reliable, and expert compliance oversight is serving to improve the clinical outcomes and operational best practices for dialysis clinics choosing NDAC accreditation."

CDMS COO Yaseen Bari stated, "We are thrilled to engage NDAC for dialysis accreditation across our organizational footprint. NDAC brings a level of dialysis survey expertise that will significantly augment our internal compliance and quality improvement capabilities. At the same time, we look forward to improved revenue contracting opportunities with payors, as we are able to demonstrate a commitment to enhancing clinical quality and regulatory oversight."

About NDAC

NDAC was the first Accreditation Organization (AO) approved for deeming status for End Stage Renal Disease by Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services in January 2019. NDAC is the most widely used dialysis AO in the United States by large dialysis organizations, regional providers, and independent dialysis providers alike. Based in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, NDAC offers accreditation services in all 50 United States and U.S. territories. For more information, contact NDAC at [email protected].

About CDMS

CDMS assists nephrologists with owning and managing their own dialysis clinics. For nearly thirty years, CDMS has provided operational support, administrative services, and management expertise to dialysis clinics. CDMS currently serves 12 Medicare certified dialysis providers and over 1,100 patients in Southern California. Contact CDMS at [email protected].

SOURCE National Dialysis Accreditation Commission