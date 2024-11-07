National Diaper Bank Network Announces New Partnership with CareSource to Address Diaper Need Across the U.S.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. , Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), a nonprofit dedicated to providing diapers and other material basic necessities to families, has announced a major new partnership with CareSource, a nationally recognized managed care organization. The collaboration will strengthen efforts to end diaper need throughout the United States.

Nearly half of U.S. families struggle to afford enough diapers for their children, according to NDBN research (The NDBN Diaper Check 2023). Diaper need can have profound impact on child health and family economic mobility.

Through a $180,000 sponsorship, CareSource will support the work of NDBN's network of more than 240 community-based diaper banks serving over 10,000 agency partners nationwide. The partnership includes the development of grant opportunities for NDBN-member diaper banks and sponsorship of NDBN's annual US Conference on Poverty and Basic Needs, held in Chicago October 23 – 25, 2024.

"Diapers are a basic medical need for children, yet millions go without due to economic constraints," said Joanne Goldblum, CEO of the National Diaper Bank Network. "We're thrilled to partner with CareSource, whose commitment to whole-person health aligns so well with our mission of helping families access this essential product."

"Too many families face impossible choices between paying for diapers and other crucial needs," said CareSource Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams. "By joining forces with the National Diaper Bank Network to increase the availability of diapers for low-income parents, we can directly support the health and well-being of children, as well as reduce the stress families experience when they are unable to provide diapers for their babies."

The partnership launches immediately, with integrated marketing and community engagement rolling out in the coming weeks.

About National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that individuals, children, and families have access to the basic necessities they require to thrive. Through its more than 240-member diaper banks working in local communities, NDBN helps provide essential resources to those in need.

SOURCE National Diaper Bank Network