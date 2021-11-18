National Disaster Resilience Conference to Open December 1/Bring Together Diverse Array of Experts

In two weeks, we will convene the best minds in the disaster resilience movement. Tweet this

Featured speakers include:

Jim Cantore , On-Camera Meteorologist, and Co-Host AMHQ – The Weather Channel

On-Camera Meteorologist, and Co-Host – Leslie Chapman-Henderson , President and CEO – Federal Alliance for Safe Homes

President and CEO – Federal Alliance for Safe Homes Jeff Czajkowski , Director, Center for Insurance Policy and Research – National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Director, Center for Insurance Policy and Research – National Association of Insurance Commissioners Elizabeth Gulick , Vice President, Catastrophe Experience – USAA

Vice President, Catastrophe Experience – USAA Angela Gladwell , Director, Hazard Mitigation Assistance – FEMA

, Director, Hazard Mitigation Assistance – FEMA Ken Graham , Director – National Hurricane Center

Director – National Hurricane Center Andy Green , Founder and CEO – MyRadar/ACME AtronOmatic LLC

Founder and CEO – MyRadar/ACME AtronOmatic LLC Ed Laatsch , P.E., Director, Safety, Planning & Building Science Division – FEMA

P.E., Director, Safety, Planning & Building Science Division – FEMA Liz McCartney , Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer – SBP New Orleans

Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer – SBP New Orleans Antoine B. Richards , Chief of Staff – Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management

Chief of Staff – Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management Nick Shufro , Acting Assistant Administrator and Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Risk Management Directorate in the Federal Insurance & Mitigation Administration – FEMA

Acting Assistant Administrator and Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Risk Management Directorate in the Federal Insurance & Mitigation Administration – FEMA Dominic Sims , CEO – International Code Council

CEO – International Code Council David Torgerson , P.E., Founder and CEO – Wildfire Defense Systems, Inc

P.E., Founder and CEO – Wildfire Defense Systems, Inc Lakisha Ann Woods , President and CEO – National Institute of Building Sciences

President and CEO – National Institute of Building Sciences Leah Wiggs , Vice President, Government Affairs – Renew Financial

Vice President, Government Affairs – Renew Financial Roy Wright , President and CEO – Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety

President and CEO – Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety Ginger Zee , Chief Meteorologist – ABC News (virtual)

The full agenda and complete speaker list are available here. Presentations will feature new outreach initiatives and programs, including the Buyer's Guide to Resilient Homes, Tornado Strong, and the Strong Homes Initiative.

NDRC21 is proud to announce that FLASH Legacy Partner USAA is serving as the Titanium Sponsor alongside Gold Sponsors Legacy Partner International Code Council and Renew Financial; Silver Sponsors Legacy Partners ISO/Verisk and Simpson Strong-Tie, Huber Engineered Woods; Bronze Sponsors Floodproofing.com and Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety; and General Sponsors ComfortBlock and Disaster-Smart Consulting, Inc.

For more information and registration, visit www.nationaldisasterresilienceconference.org.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org , calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance .

