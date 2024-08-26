National Dog Day: VICTOR Pet Food's Guide to Decoding Dog Food Ingredient Labels

VICTOR Pet Food shares what to look for when shopping for dog food

While dog food ingredient lists can be overwhelming, understanding what goes into your dog's food can make a significant difference in their health and happiness. Quality food can support digestion, maintain energy levels and promote overall well-being.

Here's a breakdown of beneficial ingredients to look for:

Quality Protein Sources: While every dog has various protein requirements, look for good sources of protein like chicken, beef, lamb or salmon ingredients. The higher up these protein sources are listed in the ingredient panel the more predominant they are in the recipe.





Whole healthy grains: Ingredients such as sorghum and brown rice are great sources of healthy fibers and provide essential nutrients and antioxidants without the digestive issues associated with other carbohydrates like corn or soy. These quality grains can also fuel sustained energy.





Fats and oils: Named sources like chicken fat or salmon oil are excellent for your dog's skin and coat, provide energy and help dogs absorb vitamins.





Natural preservatives and additives: Mixed tocopherols (a source of vitamin E), rosemary extract or ascorbic acid (vitamin C) are safe and healthy for dogs and help preserve pet food naturally.





Vitamins, minerals and probiotics: Essential vitamins like E and D, minerals like zinc, manganese and iron, and probiotics can serve a wide variety of benefits, like helping promote your pet's digestive health and supporting a strong immune system.

VICTOR Premium Pet Food is designed with a nutritional purpose of helping pets achieve optimal health and well-being while maintaining a great value. The brand sources top-quality ingredients from trusted partners to help meet your pet's nutritional requirements.

In addition to choosing pet food with quality ingredients, it is important to avoid ingredients that may limit your dog's ultimate potential, such as:

Ingredients like corn, soy or wheat: These simple carbohydrates can cause spikes in blood sugar and can be hard for dogs to digest.





Artificial preservatives: Additives like BHA, BHT and ethoxyquin have been linked to skin irritations, digestive issues and liver damage.





Artificial colors: Dyes such as Red 40, Blue 1 or Blue 2 have no nutritional value and could contribute to food allergies.





Unnecessary sugars or sweeteners: Additions like corn syrup can contribute to weight gain.

