National Domestic Violence Hotline Launches New Branding During Domestic Violence Awareness Month

"A recent reputation survey revealed that while we have a strong reputation as a national service provider, we had an opportunity to expand people's understanding of our full spectrum of work, which includes crisis intervention, prevention and education, and data-informed policy work," Ray-Jones said. "Many people may not think about hope when they think about abuse, but sharing hope and a vision for what life can be after abuse is one of the most important things we do. Our new brand communicates that."

According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey, about 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men has experienced severe physical violence by an intimate partner at some point in their lifetime. In addition to launching the new brand during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The Hotline is inviting the public to participate in a special campaign by sharing what they're doing or what they plan to do to end the epidemic of domestic violence.

To join, participants are asked to tape a short message, 30-60 seconds on their phone, to answer the question "What is the one thing you plan to do to end domestic violence?" and then share their video on social media using the hashtags #1Thing and #DVAM. Just imagine if each of us committed to doing one thing – this collective action could create real social transformation.

The Hotline's recently released 2018 Impact Report shows the organization received 573,670 contacts from people affected by domestic violence, an increase of 36% from 2017. Additionally, the report revealed the following:

THE 2018 IMPACT REPORT BY THE NUMBERS:

22% (similar to 2017) reported that their abusive situation involved children

13,625 victims experienced stalking

7,482 cited suicidal threats from their abusive partners

4.7% (up 1.1% from 2017) of victims disclosed the use or threat of firearms

4,565 victims experienced threats related to immigration status

For more information on the 2018 Impact Report and The National Domestic Violence Hotline, please visit www.thehotline.org. Follow The Hotline on Facebook, on Twitter @ndvh, and on Instagram @ndvhofficial. Visit www.loveisrespect.org and follow loveisrespect on Facebook, on Twitter @loveisrespect, and on Instagram @loveisrespectofficial.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE HOTLINE

For nearly twenty-five years, the National Domestic Violence Hotline has answered the call – over 5 million calls, chats and texts to date – from those affected by relationship abuse. As the only 24/7/365 national service provider offering services via call, chat, and text, we work to shine a light on domestic violence by supporting and advocating for survivors, providing hope in times of crisis, and promoting healthy relationships for all.

From our crisis and intervention hotline, to our unprecedented data on the state of domestic violence, to prevention programs like loveisrespect, The Hotline works at every level to ensure a future where all relationships are positive, healthy, and free from violence. Advocates provide support through online chat at loveisrespect.org and TheHotline.org, via text by sending loveis to 22522*, and by phone at 1-800-799-SAFE for The Hotline or 1-866-331-9474 for loveisrespect.

