National Donut Day, Made Possible by The Salvation Army

"Armed with their faith and little more than a helmet, rolling pins and donut supplies, the Donut Lassies provided the soldiers a piece of home in the trenches of eastern France," said Lt. Col. Ward Matthews, national community relations and development secretary for The Salvation Army. "The donut was and continues to be a symbol of the comfort and support that The Salvation Army provides to more than 23 million people in need each year."

To commemorate the work that the Donut Lassies started in 1917, and to demonstrate the impact of a small token of kindness, The Salvation Army will deliver thousands of donuts around the country on National Donut Day, June 1. Just a few of the many donut deliveries include:

With the help of Entenmann's, The Salvation Army will host 40 "Do Good Donut Parties" across the country, serving free donuts to more than 8,500 veterans.

The Salvation Army in Denver, Colorado , in partnership with LaMar's Donuts, will put on a weeklong scavenger hunt leading up to National Donut Day and will use an Emergency Disaster Services canteen, or "Emergency Donut Vehicle," to deliver free donuts to first responders on the day of with the help of Donut Lassies.

The Salvation Army, established in London in 1865, has been supporting those in need without discrimination for more than 135 years in the U.S. More than 23 million Americans receive assistance from The Salvation Army each year through a range of social services: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing and shelter to the homeless, and opportunities for underprivileged children.

