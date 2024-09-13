The Salvation Army Activates Hurricane Francine Relief Efforts

Trained disaster professionals meeting immediate and long-term needs of impacted communities in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Salvation Army's Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) teams launched relief operations after Hurricane Francine made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 hurricane Sept. 11. The storm made landfall with 100 mph winds and left over 400,000 homes and businesses without power. In response to the immediate and ongoing impacts of the disaster, The Salvation Army's trained disaster personnel have activated mobile feeding units and are supporting shelters in Gulf Coast communities as they experience mass power outages and flooding.

"The Salvation Army remains prepared and committed to providing critical relief to those experiencing the overwhelming impacts of Hurricane Francine," said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander of The Salvation Army. "Disaster relief is in our DNA, going back 124 years to the 1900 Galveston Hurricane. However, our ability to bring help and hope during devastating times like these is made possible through the generous contributions of people who want to lend a hand to their neighbors for as long as need persists."

The Salvation Army's active services:

The Salvation Army has activated six (6) mobile feeding units and will be serving in Baton Rouge and Morgan City, Louisiana . Two (2) additional mobile feeding units have been placed on standby as impacts are assessed.

and . The Salvation Army is prepared to deploy additional mobile assets, such as command posts and shower trailers, to support base camp operations.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster teams are prepared to deliver critical emergency relief supplies, such as water and cleanup kits.

Additionally, The Salvation Army is working with federal, state, and local emergency management agencies to adapt response efforts as needed by monitoring the ongoing impacts of the storm.

"Though we know the impact that hurricanes like Francine can have on communities, we are confident in our ability to immediately meet the needs of those most affected," said Jeff Jellets, EDS director for The Salvation Army's Southern Territory. "Our EDS staff have been prepared for situations such as this and have activated quickly to provide meals, emergency relief supplies, and emotional and spiritual care and will be serving for as long as we are needed."

The best way to support The Salvation Army's Hurricane Francine relief efforts is by making a financial contribution, which allows trained professionals to meet immediate and long-term needs. Those who are able to donate can do so through a variety of convenient methods:

