National Doughnut Day Celebrations at Peace, Love and Little Donuts: Free 12 oz Drip Coffee at Participating Locations

The Day Honors the Ladies of the Salvation Army and Others who Served in WWI

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Donut Day, Friday, June 2, 2023 - The story behind National Donut Day is historic. During WWI, U.S. troop morale was at an all-time low. Thanks to a group of local Pittsburgh ladies of the Salvation Army, known as "Salvation Army Lassies", spirits were lifted when the sweet smells and delicious tastes of donuts were brought to the front lines in Europe.

Who knew the history of National Donut Day hit so close to home? Peace, Love and Little Donuts did!

"Now, over 100 years later, we are excited to continue to share the story of National Day Donut on the first Friday of June of each year by bringing a smile to the faces of so many people who enjoy a delicious donut," said Ron Razete, Founder at Peace, Love and Little Donuts. "On National Donut Day, we are pleased to partner with the Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh to spread happiness in the form of food with the less fortunate in our area. It is our way to say thanks to those leading ladies and our American soldiers, known then as Doughboys."

The name Doughboys came about because American soldiers would cook the donuts inside their metal helmets during the war. The donuts of today aren't cooked inside the metal helmets anymore, but it is guaranteed they taste just as good!

"It is our goal to bring as much joy and happiness to everyone who visits our stores today," said Marci Razete, Owner, Peace, Love and Little Donuts. "Grab a coffee on us, no purchase necessary, and spread the word of National Donut Day to honor and treasure the Salvation Army Lassies and Doughboys."

Free 12 oz Drip Coffee at participating locations (until supplies last).

About Peace, Love and Little Donuts: Founded in 2009, Peace, Love and Little Donuts is an active member of the communities we serve and a supporter of our US military. The company sells donuts and coffee through a network of locally owned and operated shops in 15 states.

