National Doughnut Day Celebrations at Peace, Love and Little Donuts: Free 12 oz Drip Coffee at Participating Locations

News provided by

Peace, Love and Little Donuts

01 Jun, 2023, 15:18 ET

The Day Honors the Ladies of the Salvation Army and Others who Served in WWI

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Donut Day, Friday, June 2, 2023 - The story behind National Donut Day is historic. During WWI, U.S. troop morale was at an all-time low. Thanks to a group of local Pittsburgh ladies of the Salvation Army, known as "Salvation Army Lassies", spirits were lifted when the sweet smells and delicious tastes of donuts were brought to the front lines in Europe. 

Who knew the history of National Donut Day hit so close to home? Peace, Love and Little Donuts did!

"Now, over 100 years later, we are excited to continue to share the story of National Day Donut on the first Friday of June of each year by bringing a smile to the faces of so many people who enjoy a delicious donut," said Ron Razete, Founder at Peace, Love and Little Donuts. "On National Donut Day, we are pleased to partner with the Light of Life Rescue Mission in Pittsburgh to spread happiness in the form of food with the less fortunate in our area. It is our way to say thanks to those leading ladies and our American soldiers, known then as Doughboys."

The name Doughboys came about because American soldiers would cook the donuts inside their metal helmets during the war. The donuts of today aren't cooked inside the metal helmets anymore, but it is guaranteed they taste just as good!

"It is our goal to bring as much joy and happiness to everyone who visits our stores today," said Marci Razete, Owner, Peace, Love and Little Donuts. "Grab a coffee on us, no purchase necessary, and spread the word of National Donut Day to honor and treasure the Salvation Army Lassies and Doughboys."

Free 12 oz Drip Coffee at participating locations (until supplies last).

About Peace, Love and Little Donuts: Founded in 2009, Peace, Love and Little Donuts is an active member of the communities we serve and a supporter of our US military. The company sells donuts and coffee through a network of locally owned and operated shops in 15 states.

Peace, Love and Little Donuts and Free 12 oz Drip Coffee at participating locations are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Peace, Love and Little Donuts in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, press only:

Ron Razete
[email protected]

For more information on Free 12 oz Drip Coffee at participating locations:

Website: www.peaceloveandlittledonuts.com

SOURCE Peace, Love and Little Donuts

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.