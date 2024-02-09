National Electrical Contractors Association Announces Monumental Improvements to Joint Pension Benefits

News provided by

National Electrical Contractors Assoc Inc.

09 Feb, 2024, 12:00 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is thrilled to announce significant improvements to the National Electrical Benefit Fund (NEBF) that will alleviate the financial concerns of the NECA contractor while providing an increased benefit to the IBEW electrical worker. The following is a statement from NECA CEO David Long regarding these advancements in unionized trade retirement benefits:

"Through open communication, shared goals, and an unwavering commitment to our industry's well-being, we have achieved these remarkable improvements. The updates to the joint pension plan include The Fresh Start Amendment, a One-Dollar Multiplier Increase, the One-Time 13th Check and the National Electrical Individual Benefit (NEIB) which provide significant fiscal relief for our NECA contractor members. These adjustments mark a major milestone in our ongoing commitment to securing a stable and prosperous future for the electrical construction industry. I am confident these enhancements will solidify the NEBF as a leader in retirement benefits for the electrical industry.

This security is expected to relieve the burden of withdrawal liability on participating contractors and grow the number of electricians and skilled workers in the industry to meet the workforce demands of the future. Our industry's retirees will also benefit from these advancements as we remain committed to supporting them in times of increased economic change."

Please see the joint announcement from the NEBF Trustees which outlines these improvements.

In Support,
David Long
CEO, National Electrical Contractors Association

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION
NECA is the voice of the $225 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across North America. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.  

SOURCE National Electrical Contractors Assoc Inc.

Also from this source

Electrical Contractors Celebrate the 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

Electrical Contractors Celebrate the 9th Annual National Apprenticeship Week

The National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA) is proud to celebrate this year's annual National Apprenticeship Week (NAW), which is being...
The University of Wisconsin-Madison Wins the 2023 Electrical Contracting Innovation Challenge with First Majority Female Team

The University of Wisconsin-Madison Wins the 2023 Electrical Contracting Innovation Challenge with First Majority Female Team

History was made at the NECA 2023 Convention and Trade Show in Philadelphia. In their first year competing in the Electrical Contracting Innovation...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Oil & Energy

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.