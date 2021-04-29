National Engineering Firm Announces New CEO

"Steve is a people-oriented leader and understands our business and what it takes to be successful. He is a civil engineer who worked his way up through the ranks of his first professional employer to become president of his firm. His background includes a strong understanding of McKim & Creed's core engineering and geomatic services combined with the experience of leading and growing an employee-owned professional services firm. Steve's passion will help McKim & Creed continue our fantastic growth trajectory while driving important initiatives such as diversity & inclusion, safety and career professional development," said Mr. Lucey in making the announcement.

"McKim & Creed is an extremely well-run business with a wonderful culture and tremendous opportunities for growth. I am happy to return to my roots in an employee-owned business, working in a people-oriented culture with a strong focus on technical excellence and client satisfaction. I am ready for new challenges and am excited about being able to positively influence the future of McKim & Creed," stated Mr. Smith.

Mr. Smith began his career in the engineering industry in 1985 with Chas. H. Sells, Inc., a New York-based transportation and geomatics firm. From 1999 to 2007 he served as President/CEO of the company and orchestrated its growth into seven states. In late 2007 the business was purchased by WSP and Mr. Smith became president of WSP USA's transportation business.

In 2015 Mr. Smith relocated to the United Kingdom and joined WSP UK's 7,500-person business as head of highways & bridges. In this role, he led the integration of WSP UK and the newly acquired Parsons Brinckerhoff business into one cohesive unit. In 2017 Mr. Smith was promoted to managing director of WSP UK's Transport & Infrastructure business and its 3,000 employees. During his six-year tenure, he also served as the WSP UK Executive Committee sponsor leading safety (2016) and Diversity & Inclusion (2018 -2020) across the business.

Mr. Smith has an undergraduate degree in civil engineering from SUNY at Buffalo and an MBA from the University of Connecticut.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned ENR top 148 professional service firm with 600 staff members operating throughout the U.S., including North Carolina, Florida, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania. McKim & Creed specializes in site civil, mechanical/electrical/plumbing, water and wastewater engineering; industrial design-build; and surveying and mapping. For more information about McKim & Creed, visit www.mckimcreed.com.

SOURCE McKim & Creed

