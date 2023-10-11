National Entrepreneurs Association Hosts Small Business Conference and Awards Oct 20th

DETROIT, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2023 Entrepreneur & Small Business Conference and Awards Friday October 20th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET at Hollywood Greektown Casino in Downtown Detroit. The theme of this year's event is "Stand Out" and will focus on how business owners can use the latest resources and technology to Market, Differentiate and Grow.

Since 2018 this event has provided a space for business owners to connect with peers, share ideas and learn the latest trends in entrepreneurship. Through keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions the event provides numerous opportunities for growth. Exhibitors will be on hand as well as resource providers to help business owners navigate the entrepreneurial journey. Resource providers include Detroit Economic Growth Corporation, Accounting Aid Society and QT Business Solutions.

Keynoting the event is Legendary Jazz Vocalist Kimmie Horne, descendant of legendary songstress and actress Lena Horne. Horne will share her personal story along with strategies to help business owners maintain their competitive edge. The Kickoff speaker will be Rommel Vega, Founder of HOLO Footwear. Vega, a former shoe designer at Puma, will share how he is disrupting the fashion industry, his decision to move HOLO's headquarters from Portland, Oregon to Michigan and the marketing strategies he used to start and build a multi-million-dollar company during a pandemic.

A panel discussion on, "How Do You Differentiate? Innovative Marketing Strategies to STAND OUT in a Crowded Market," will be moderated by Michigan Women's Commission Chair, Dr. Geneva Williams. Panelists include Jerome Brown Founder of Detroit Soul Restaurant, Erin Schnute Founder of Bed and Barkfast, Ray Moulden Owner of Allstate Moulden Agency, Tracey Sanders Founder of Lavender Mobile Spa and Karyl Eckerle Founder of The Image Impact Group.

The 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award recipient will be Monica Morgan, an international photojournalist with nearly four decades of experience. Her portfolio documents world leaders, icons and celebrities such as King Charles, Muhammad Ali, Oprah, Tony Bennett, Sophia Loren, Michael Jackson, seven U.S. Presidents, and over 50 heads of state.

Sponsors include Comerica Bank and Dell Technologies. The event is open to the public. Registration is $97 and includes breakfast and lunch. For the full agenda or to register visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org or call 248-416-7278. National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501c3 non- profit created to empower entrepreneurs to grow.

