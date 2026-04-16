NATIONAL FAT AND WEIRD COOKIES COLLABORATES WITH MICHIGAN'S GELATO CANNA ON GROUNDBREAKING CANNABIS EDIBLES

Michigan is the first to roll out…

WARREN , Mich., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gelato Canna, based in Michigan, and operating in multiple states including California and Arizona, and Fat & Weird Cookies, the nationally recognized brand known for its oversized, uniquely crafted cookies, today announced an exclusive partnership that marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between a mainstream non-cannabis brand and a cannabis company in the edibles space.

Through the partnership, Fat & Weird Cookies will supply its signature cookies to Gelato Canna, where they will be expertly enrobed, infused with THC, and packaged under co-branded labeling such as "Fat & Weird by Gelato" and "Powered by Gelato."

"Fat & Weird is bold, oversized, and unforgettable," said Chris Hindo, CEO of Gelato Canna. He added, "When we first tasted a Fat & Weird cookie, we knew immediately — this is the collaboration that changes the edibles game."

The initial launch will feature five signature flavors; each cookie will weigh approximately 5 ounces before, and consist of a total of 6.9 ounces of cookie enrobed and contain 200mg of THC, designed for sharing or multiple servings.

The infused cookies will retail for approximately $15 and will be available exclusively at licensed cannabis stores throughout Michigan: gelatocanna.com.

Visit https://www.fatandweirdcookie.com/collections/frontpage for a look into their kitchen's creativeness. You can also find them on TikTok at @fatandweirdcookie, where they share viral videos; Instagram @fatandweirdcookie

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Mort Meisner Associates

Mort Meisner 248-545-2222 or Kristin Schenden 248-895-5638

SOURCE Gelato Cannabis