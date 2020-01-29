National Federation of the Blind to Hold Career Fair in DC

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Federation of the Blind (NFB) is hosting a career fair as part of its annual Washington Seminar. Blind job seekers, including blind students, from across the nation will be in Washington for the event. The NFB is still accepting online registration both from job seekers and employers.

"The National Federation of the Blind is committed to helping employers learn about the capabilities of blind people, as well as helping blind people start or advance their careers," said Mark Riccobono, President of the National Federation of the Blind. "We are therefore pleased to host this career fair in our nation's capital."

The National Federation of the Blind (NFB), headquartered in Baltimore, is the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind Americans. Founded in 1940, the NFB consists of affiliates, chapters, and divisions in the fifty states, Washington DC, and Puerto Rico. The NFB defends the rights of blind people of all ages and provides information and support to families with blind children, older Americans who are losing vision, and more. We believe in the hopes and dreams of blind people and work together to transform them into reality. Learn more about our many programs and initiatives at www.nfb.org.

