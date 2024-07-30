National Fitness Foundation, HealthCode to Team Up on Marathon in a Month

Nonprofits Encourage Everyone to Join Virtual Activity Challenge in October

AUSTIN, Texas, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthCode and the National Fitness Foundation are encouraging all Americans to embrace a healthy lifestyle with the Marathon in a Month virtual activity challenge in October.

The National Fitness Foundation, the official nonprofit of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, is working with HealthCode to challenge all Americans to join the Marathon in a Month virtual challenge as a way to raise awareness on the health benefits of an active lifestyle.

In HealthCode's Marathon in a Month participants are encouraged to set goals and complete 26.2 miles for a marathon, 50 miles for an ultra-marathon or 100 miles for an ultra-ultra-marathon of running or walking throughout the month of October. Registration is now open.

The collaboration between the NFF and HealthCode aims to raise awareness and expand access to physical activity, integrate education around nutrition and promote healthy lifestyles to millions of individuals – young and old –across the nation.

The National Fitness Foundation is the only congressionally chartered nonprofit focused on health and fitness.

"The National Fitness Foundation is delighted to join with HealthCode in encouraging all Americans to step out with Marathon in a Month this fall,'' said Judi Brown Clarke, chair of the National Fitness Foundation. "Former President John F. Kennedy stressed the strength of our country is really no greater than the well-being of our citizens. We are looking forward to working with HealthCode to encourage all Americans to put their best foot forward toward a healthier lifestyle."

Hannah Keldsen, Administrative Coordinator with the National Fitness Foundation said. "More than 50 million children in the United States do not get the recommended amounts of daily physical activity. HealthCode's Marathon in a Month initiative underscores the National Fitness Foundation's commitment to improving health and well-being and aligns closely with our mission to inspire Americans of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds to prioritize physical activity, nutrition and mental health."

Physical activity – which is anything that gets your body moving – is one of the most important things you can do for your health, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans, says adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and at least two days of muscle strengthening activity per week.

Steve Amos, CEO and founder of HealthCode, said: "Marathon in a Month is a fun way to engage individuals of all ages and fitness levels to take control of their health. Whether it is an athlete working to finetune their training program or someone just getting started on an exercise program, Marathon in a Month is about establishing goals and walking, running or cycling toward a healthier, happier lifestyle.''

Participating in Marathon in a Month is easy. Participants register on the Marathon in a Month registration page and log miles or minutes of the activity of their choice on the HealthCode online activity tracker. Activity can be entered manually or via some fitness trackers such as Fitbit, Garmin, Strava and MapMyFitness.

Throughout the month, the Marathon in a Month leaderboardl is updated with miles achieved globally. Participants can join as an individual or as part of an organization. Employers can register at https://healthcode.org/organizations.

Since the launch of HealthCode's first virtual activity event, Million Mile Month in 2014, HealthCode's programs have grown. More than 185,000 participants in HealthCode's virtual activity events have achieved 19.39 million miles and more than 310 million minutes of physical activity and burned 2.2 billion calories to date.

About the National Fitness Foundation

The National Fitness Foundation is a congressionally chartered nonprofit dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of our nation through the promotion of physical activity, nutrition, and mental health. Founded in 2010, the NFF supports the mandate and initiatives of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition, collaborating with partners across sectors to inspire Americans to lead more active, healthy lifestyles.

About HealthCode

HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through education and encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment and cultivating community connections. For more information visit www.healthcode.org.

