National Flood Insurance Launches Innovative Portal Allowing Lenders and Banks to Quote and Purchase Flood Insurance for Faster Mortgage Pre-Approvals

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Flood Insurance, a leader in flood insurance solutions, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking online platform designed specifically for lenders and banks to streamline and expedite the mortgage pre-approval process. The new Flood Insurance Portal enables mortgage professionals to not only access multiple flood insurance quotes simultaneously, but also purchase policies directly within the platform, dramatically reducing delays in loan approvals.

The innovative portal provides lenders with a centralized solution to obtain flood insurance quotes from multiple top-rated carriers without the need to contact local agents. By entering property details, lenders can generate, compare, and purchase flood insurance policies in minutes, ensuring borrowers meet loan requirements quickly and efficiently.

"The Flood Insurance Portal is transforming how lenders manage flood insurance requirements during the mortgage pre-approval process," said Mandi Ohse, Business Development Director of National Flood Insurance. "For the first time, lenders can quote and purchase flood insurance policies from multiple carriers in one place. This eliminates unnecessary back-and-forth, shortens closing timelines, and delivers a seamless experience for both lenders and borrowers."

Featuring a user-friendly interface and advanced rating algorithms, the portal delivers accurate, competitive quotes based on each property's unique flood risk. The ability to complete the entire process—from quote to policy issuance within a single platform provides lenders with greater control, transparency, and speed as flood insurance requirements become increasingly critical nationwide.

The Flood Insurance Portal is live www.floodinsuranceportal.us and is available to lenders and banks across the nation. For more information, visit nationalfloodinsurance.org or contact customer support at [email protected].

About the Flood Insurance Portal

The Flood Insurance Portal is an Advanced digital platform that streamlines the connection between lenders and leading flood insurance carriers. It provides fast, hassle-free access to multiple carrier quotes, and the ability to purchase policies instantly. Built to simplify the flood insurance process, the portal significantly reduces the time required to pre-approve borrowers for mortgage loans enhancing operational efficiency while delivering a superior customer experience.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

Media Contact

Mandi Ohse

Marketing and Business Development Manager

National Flood Insurance

[email protected]

(888) 900-0404

www.floodinsuranceportal.us

SOURCE National Flood Insurance