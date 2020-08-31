National Food Safety Month Highlights Best Practices from 30 Years of ServSafe

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- September is National Food Safety Month (NFSM) and this year's theme, Managing Risk: 30 Years of Food Safety, celebrates the 30th anniversary of ServSafe© with 30 best practices everyone should know. Each of the five weeks during the month will focus on a different area of food safety:

Week 1: Personal Hygiene

Week 2: Cleaning and Sanitation

Week 3: Safe Food Preparation

Week 4: Food Safety Procedures

Week 5: COVID-19 Safety Procedures

The ServSafe training experts will produce educational materials for owners and operators, restaurant employees, and the industry at large about the importance of food safety, focusing on the best tips, tricks, advice, and lessons learned in the last 30 years. Look for the five themes to be explored with blog posts, social media, posters, and activity sheets related to each.

"Food safety has never mattered more than it does now, and I'm proud to say that ServSafe has been leading the way in getting restaurants back to business as confidently and seamlessly as possible," said Sherman Brown, executive vice president, Training and Certification for the National Restaurant Association. "During National Food Safety Month, we're returning to the most important basics to ensure foodservice pros have the skills, training and tools they need to be confident leaders in this uncertain time."

NFSM, held annually in September, was created in 1994 by the National Restaurant Association to heighten awareness about the importance of food safety education. This year, ServSafe is celebrating 30 years as the leader of foodservice training and certification, having issued more than 18 million credentials in that time.

To join the NFSM conversation, follow @ServSafe on Twitter and use the hashtag #NFSM2020. For more information and resources, visit FoodSafetyFocus.com.

About the National Restaurant Association

Founded in 1919, the National Restaurant Association is the leading business association for the restaurant industry, which comprises 1 million restaurant and foodservice outlets and a workforce of 15.6 million employees. We represent the industry in Washington, D.C., and advocate on its behalf. We sponsor the industry's largest trade show (National Restaurant Association Show); leading food safety training and certification program (ServSafe); unique career-building high school program (the NRAEF's ProStart). For more information, visit Restaurant.org and find us on Twitter @WeRRestaurants, Facebook and YouTube.

SOURCE National Restaurant Association

Related Links

https://restaurant.org/Home

