National Restaurant Association Unveils 2026 Culinary Forecast: Smash Burgers, Global Comfort, and Value Top the List

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Restaurant Association released its highly anticipated 2026 What's Hot Culinary Forecast, highlighting the trends set to shape America's menus in the coming year. The report, based on insights from hundreds of culinary professionals surveyed in October 2025, reveals that nostalgia, comfort and "flavor escapism" are defining consumer desires in 2026.

From smash burgers and Caribbean curry bowls to protein-packed meals and low-alcohol drinks, this year's report shows that diners are craving fusions of past trends and modern flavors. Familiar favorites are being reimagined with global influences, while wellness and affordability remain top of mind for consumers.

"Comfort and value are the twin pillars shaping America's menus right now," said Dr. Chad Moutray, chief economist for the National Restaurant Association. "Consumers are seeking meals that deliver joy and familiarity without breaking the bank, and operators are meeting that ask with creative takes on comfort classics and sourcing local ingredients that make healthy choices easy."

Drawing on insights from chefs and culinary professionals nationwide, the report highlights how consumers are looking for food that feels good emotionally and financially. In response, restaurants are crafting dishes that deliver comfort and creativity without sacrificing value.

Top 10 Overall Trends for 2026

Local sourcing – Restaurants are deepening community ties by featuring ingredients from nearby farms and producers, emphasizing freshness, and sustainability. Comfort foods – Familiar classics like soups, stews and burgers offer diners a sense of nostalgia and emotional connection. Value menus and options – Operators are balancing creativity and cost by delivering satisfying meals that remain affordable for price-conscious diners. Smash burgers – Blending retro appeal with customizable, high-flavor twists; this diner staple has reemerged as a social-media favorite. Clear menu labeling, icons, and cues – Simple visual indicators help diners make quick, informed choices about ingredients, calories and sustainability. Allergen-friendly menus – Restaurants are expanding inclusive options for guests with dietary restrictions, from gluten-free items to nut- and dairy-free dishes. Global comfort foods – Chefs are reinterpreting homestyle dishes from around the world, blending authenticity with local influence. "Cleaner" recipes with fewer additives and dyes – Consumers are prioritizing ingredient transparency, inspiring operators to include simpler, less-processed options. Proteins as add-ons – From smoothie bowls to pancakes, protein is becoming a customizable boost for both taste and nutrition. Compostable and reusable packaging – Eco-friendly materials are replacing single-use plastics as restaurants reduce waste and improve sustainability.

At the macro level, comfort and value remain the ultimate crowd-pleasers, and operators are finding new ways to deliver both through inventive sourcing, menu simplification, and community-minded offerings. These shifts signal a restaurant landscape defined by balance and one that pairs creativity with practicality and ensures that every innovation connects meaningfully with what guests care about most.

"The 2026 forecast highlights a restaurant industry that continues to adapt to changing tastes and economic realities," Moutray added. "It is driven by connection and creativity, bringing fresh energy to classic favorites while celebrating the global flavors that make dining out an experience."

The What's Hot Culinary Forecast is based on a survey of hundreds of culinary professionals conducted in October 2025. Respondents identified leading trends in dishes, beverages, desserts, ingredients, and macro themes for the coming year.

