National Football League (NFL) Business Report 2022-2023: Media Landscape, Team Kit Supplier Deals, Sponsorship Landscape, Team Sponsorship Overview - Anheuser-Busch Leads with 24 Team Deals

A complete overview of the commercial landscape of the 2022/23 NFL season

The report takes a closer look at the league from a social media, sponsorship and media perspective. It also takes a closer look at the commercial setups of all the teams on an individual basis. This season the NFL has 9 individual broadcast deals in the United States. The league's newest addition to their list of broadcasters is Amazon, with a deal worth $11 billion spread over 11 years.

The NFL still allows each team to agree their own regionally based deal, ensuring fans can access live coverage in the home market. The average price of an annual NFL sponsorship deal for the current season is $38.33 million. The league has four deals in place that the publisher estimates to be worth over $100 million annually.

The most recent deal the NFL has agreed is with the financial software firm Intuit, a four-year deal worth $15 million annually. The publisher estimates that the New York Giants will receive the most from sponsors across the 2022/23 season.

The beverages sector is the most prominent with 144 deals across the NFL teams. Anheuser-Busch is the brand with the most individual deals with NFL teams with 24.



A detailed overview of the commercial landscape from a league perspective. Outlining the social media position of the main properties as well as ticketing revenue. A clear breakdown of the sponsorship and media deals linked to the clubs.



The report looks to offer a detailed insight into one of the most profitable sports leagues in sport. It explores all the main financial revenue generators across the league. It also ranks the competing teams based on commercial revenue.

The report gives a detailed and in-depth overview of one of the biggest and most popular sport leagues in the world. The report provides the reader with deep insight into the media and sponsorship landscape of both the league and teams involved the league.

