National Franchisor's 'Day of Impact' Spans 21 States, Two Continents

News provided by

The N2 Company

14 Nov, 2023, 07:22 ET

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National media franchisor The N2 Company (N2) recently held its annual "day of impact" known as N2GIVES Day. Always during the week of November 2 – as a nod to "N2" – the company's nearly 800 team members are encouraged to press pause on work to give back to their local community in whatever way they wish.

Continue Reading

As a national company with 95% of its workforce operating remotely from communities across the country (and beyond), this single event makes an impact felt far and wide. N2 employees, as well as the company's large and growing network of franchise business owners, put their work aside to volunteer or donate to support a worthy cause of their choosing. Some team members contribute solo, while others gather in groups to make an impact.

This year, team members across 21 states (and one in Okinawa, Japan) gave back in many different ways, including donating blood, participating in food drives, volunteering at schools and nursing homes, and donating hundreds of household and clothing items. N2's digital marketing team, Hyport Digital, kept the tradition alive with their annual "beach sweep," picking up litter and debris along the North Carolina coast.

N2GIVES Day is one of three main give-back programs of The N2 Company. As a national franchisor of popular community-centric print publications, N2 donates ad space to nonprofits to provide a free and impactful way of spreading their message to consumers in their market. The company also donates millions of dollars each year to fight human trafficking. Learn more about why N2 has become a major donor in this fight at www.n2gives.com.

About The N2 Company
Founded in 2004, The N2 Company helps businesses "connect with ideal clients" by partnering with affluent neighborhoods, real estate communities, new-mover audiences, and others, to produce 800+ custom publications – and more opening every week. Every N2 issue is personal, relevant, and unique to the community it serves. Visit The N2 Company online at www.n2co.com to learn about our full portfolio of brands: Stroll, Greet, Real Producers, BeLocal, and Hyport Digital.

CONTACT:
The N2 Company
[email protected]

SOURCE The N2 Company

