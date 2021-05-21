National Gay Wedding Association Announces Strategic Partnership

"Partnering with the National Society of Black Wedding and Event Professionals is instrumental in bridging the divide.." Tweet this

"We are thrilled to align with the National Gay Wedding Association," says Tara Melvin, Founder, President, and CEO. "Our mission has always been to serve as a catalyst in the wedding and event industry by building community and providing equal opportunities for all industry professionals and to amplify our message of inclusivity to our diverse and talented membership base," states NSBWEP founder, president, and CEO, Tara Melvin.

About NGWA: The National Gay Wedding Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit professional association committed to creating inclusive awareness for wedding professionals through supporting partnerships, continuing education, and being an active advocate for LGBTQ+ couples.

[www.nationalgayweddingassociation.org]

About NSBWEP: The National Society Of Black Wedding and Event Professionals is the first and only membership-based Non-Profit National Association (501-C6) representing Black-Owned Businesses and Entities in the Wedding & Event Planning Industry.

[www.nationalsocietyblackweddingeventprofessionals.com]

SOURCE National Gay Wedding Association

