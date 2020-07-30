National Geographic Learning, a Cengage Company, Introduces New Advanced Placement Human Geography Program to Support Distance Learning

BOSTON, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Geographic Learning, a Cengage company, is providing the first geography program sponsored by the National Geographic Society, a global nonprofit organization promoting the study of geography since 1888.

Human Geography, A Spatial Perspective AP Edition is a new program, developed to align with the College Board framework, and to provide learners with an engaging, rigorous and accessible approach to geography. Unique features of this text include:

Rigor with accessibility for all learners

Extensive content from National Geographic Explorers and photographers to highlight authentic, real-world geographic applications

New, custom National Geographic videos aligned to each unit

Formative assessments that increase student confidence and familiarity with course content

Summative assessment test practice aligned to the AP exam

"As the number of students enrolled in AP Human Geography continues to grow rapidly each year, ensuring students have the tools and resources they need to gain mastery of the subject is vital to success on the AP Exam," said Vincent Grosso, SVP and Managing Director at National Geographic Learning. "We are thrilled to launch this new Human Geography program in partnership with the National Geographic Society to provide advanced placement students with an engaging, accessible text designed specifically to align with the College Board course and exam description."

The impact of COVID-19 has posed a number of challenges for educators, and with back-to-school rapidly approaching, much is still uncertain. Human Geography, A Spatial Perspective AP Edition is well suited for classrooms that need to adopt a distanced or hybrid approach. For the fall semester, a digital teacher's guide and etext will accompany print versions so that teachers have both a print and digital option to teaching AP Human Geography. Furthermore, the entire course will be available online with MindTap, offering customizable learning portals for teachers and students starting in January 2021.

"Understanding geography has never been more important because it helps learners to see the whole picture—to draw connections, explore patterns and inspire solutions to today's complex and interconnected global challenges from a pandemic to biodiversity loss and everything in between," said Dr. Vicki Phillips, Executive Vice President and Chief Education Officer at the National Geographic Society. "We're proud to partner with trusted sources like National Geographic Learning to provide students with the resources and tools they need to deepen their knowledge of real-world issues as well as build strong foundations to think critically, become informed decision-makers, solution-seekers and the architects of change that our planet needs."

Human Geography, A Spatial Perspective AP Edition is available now. For more information on the partnership and AP Human Geography program, visit: ngl.cengage.com/aphumangeography

AP® is a trademark registered and/or owned by the College Board, which was not involved in the production of, and does not endorse, this product.

About Cengage and National Geographic Learning

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. National Geographic Learning, a Cengage company, is a provider of quality core and supplemental educational materials for the U.S. K-12 market. To learn more, visit NGL.Cengage.com.

About National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 14,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

