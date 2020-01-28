National Geographic Learning Partners with NWEA to Provide Teachers with Data and Actionable Insights to Improve Student Learning

"This partnership boosts our impact on student learning. With the data from NWEA's assessments, teachers can create informed, custom lesson paths with our engaging, researched-based content," said Vincent Grosso, Managing Director of National Geographic Learning, U.S. K-12.

Starting this fall, the MAP Growth assessment from NWEA will be administered as a benchmark test and then paired with National Geographic Learning's exclusive skill lessons to give teachers the ability to use the MAP Growth results to create customized assignments for students. Educators will have access to valuable progress reports up to four times a year to offer ways to close achievement gaps.

National Geographic Learning's Panorama reading program uses authentic fiction and National Geographic nonfiction, as well interactive text and video, to help students learn how to read science and social studies content.

MAP Growth provides a precise measure of a K–12 student's academic achievement and growth. A computer-adaptive assessment, it adjusts to each student's responses to provide personalized results about what each student knows, can do, and is ready to learn next— whether on, above, or below grade level. Teachers receive immediate and actionable information in easy-to-use reports to help differentiate instruction for students in need of remediation and those high performers requiring additional enrichment. Because MAP Growth tracks individual student growth over time, it can provide insight into each student's proficiency and college and career readiness.

"We are really excited about our new partnership with Cengage," said Erin Antonius White, Director, Curriculum Partnerships at NWEA. "The high-quality National Geographic content, paired with their approach to addressing the common core standards, is going to provide a powerful solution for our partners who use both of our products."

MAP Growth was awarded the 2017 THE Journal Readers' Choice Award (best assessment category), an award that recognizes the best education technology products and services used by teachers throughout the country. MAP Growth was also named a winner of the 2017 Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence, which recognizes the best new and upgraded education tools that help educators in teaching, training and managing with technology.

About Cengage and National Geographic Learning

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. The company serves the higher education, K-12, professional, library and workforce training markets worldwide. National Geographic Learning, a Cengage company, is a provider of quality core and supplemental educational materials for the U.S. K-12 market. Visit us at www.cengage.com or NGL.Cengage.com.

About NWEA

NWEA® is a mission-driven, not-for-profit organization that supports students and educators worldwide by creating assessment solutions that precisely measure growth and proficiency—and provide insights to help tailor instruction. Educators in more than 10,000 schools, districts, and education agencies in 141 countries rely on our flagship interim assessment, MAP® Growth™; our progress monitoring and skills mastery tool, MAP® Skills™; our reading fluency and comprehension assessment, MAP® Reading Fluency™; and our new assessment solution that combines growth and proficiency measurement. Visit NWEA.org to find out how NWEA can partner with you to help all kids learn.

