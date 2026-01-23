NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC-LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS COMMEMORATES 60 YEARS OF EXPEDITION TRAVEL

Lindblad Expeditions Celebrates Six Decades Since Lars-Eric Lindblad Led the First

Civilian Expedition to Antarctica

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the 60th anniversary of a defining moment in expedition travel. Sixty years ago today, Lars-Eric Lindblad led the first group of non-scientific travelers to Antarctica, opening one of the world's most remote regions to curious explorers and forever reshaping how people experience the planet.

On January 23, 1966, Lars-Eric Lindblad made history when he led 57 passengers to Antarctica, marking the birth of modern expedition cruising for non-scientific travelers.

That landmark voyage in 1966 laid the foundation for modern expedition cruising. Just one year later, Lindblad brought the first civilian expedition to the Galápagos Islands, reinforcing a vision that was never limited to a single destination or climate. From the outset, Lindblad Expeditions was built on the founding principle that expedition travel has the power to reshape how people experience and perceive the world.

"Lars-Eric Lindblad pioneered expedition travel with a simple belief: how you see the world matters," said Natalya Leahy, CEO of Lindblad Expeditions. "Sixty years after the voyage that started it all, that vision continues to guide us. Every sailing is shaped by decades of experience, deep relationships with local communities, and the expertise of some of the world's most seasoned captains, navigators, and naturalists. What defines our expeditions isn't just where we go, but how we approach each place—creating life-expanding moments that spark curiosity and stay with our guests long after they return home."

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions now sails to more than 100 destinations worldwide, spanning iconic regions such as Antarctica and the Galápagos alongside expeditions across Europe, Asia, Africa and beyond. From Greece and Croatia to Egypt, India, and Vietnam, each itinerary is defined by immersive, expert-led experiences that foster deeper understanding and connection to place.

As a recognized leader in expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions continues to set industry benchmarks through purposeful innovation, including the launch of National Geographic Endurance , the first PC-5 polar class ship built for civilian expeditions, and private flight access in and out of Puerto Natales, Chile as part of its Antarctica Direct: Fly the Drake Passage itinerary, expanding access while enhancing the expedition experience.

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions celebrates this historic milestone with The Expedition That Started It All anniversary offer. Travelers can enjoy up to 20% savings and a 50% reduced deposit on select 2026 and 2027 voyages when booked by February 9, 2026.

To learn more about National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' pioneering spirit and explore available itineraries, visit www.expeditions.com .

About National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions :

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions reveals the beauty and wonder of the world through expertly led, deeply immersive modern expedition cruises designed for discovery and created for curious travelers seeking to experience the world from a new perspective. With 100+ unique itineraries visiting 70+ countries and territories across all seven continents aboard 22 state-of-the-art owned and chartered vessels, Lindblad Expeditions operates the largest, most diverse fleet of mission-built ships in the industry on behalf of the co-brand.

The National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand is the result of a decades-long strategic relationship between renowned exploration and scientific discovery brand National Geographic and the pioneer of modern expedition cruising Lindblad Expeditions.

