NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC-LINDBLAD EXPEDITIONS COMPLETES INAUGURAL ROUND-TRIP FLIGHTS TO ANTARCTICA FOLLOWING HISTORIC FIRST 'ANTARCTICA DIRECT' SAILING

With Nearly 60 Years' Experience Exploring the White Continent, Lindblad Expeditions Proves There's Always More to be Discovered with Historic Departure

PUERTO NATALES, Chile, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its history, National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions completed its debut round-trip flights between Puerto Natales, Chile, and King George Island in Antarctica. The recognized global leader and pioneer of modern expedition cruising Lindblad Expeditions is also the first and only expedition cruise operator to offer flights in and out of Puerto Natales, the gateway to Patagonia's iconic Torres del Paine National Park.

Guests on the inaugural departure of National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions’ new 10-day Antarctica Direct: Sail and Fly the Drake Passage expedition take a group photo in front of National Geographic Explorer while parked in fast ice. (Photo Credit: Joshua Vela, Lindblad Expeditions)

The inaugural flights marked the beginning of the first-ever Antarctica Direct: Fly the Drake Passage expedition and the completion of the first-ever Antarctica Direct: Sail and Fly the Drake Passage voyage, both on board National Geographic Explorer. The two new itineraries are part of National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' brand-new series of shorter "Antarctica Direct" expeditions, which afford time-crunched travelers more accessible opportunities to visit Antarctica by cutting down travel-time avoiding one or both sea passages from South America while maintaining—or even increasing—valuable time spent on the White Continent.

The completion of these round-trip flights also marked a historic milestone for Lindblad Expeditions—the operator of National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions—which has been expertly leading voyages of discovery to the continent since being founded by the family of the pioneer of Antarctic tourism, Lars-Eric Lindblad, who led the first-ever non-scientific civilian expedition to the continent in 1966.

Addressing a full flight of guests during the inaugural return flight to Puerto Natales, Lindblad Expeditions Founder and CEO, Sven-Olof Lindblad, said, "We have considered incorporating the flight option for years, but we were concerned about the frequency of flight cancellations. In recent years, our partners have gained more experience and reliability has significantly improved, so we are beyond excited to now offer more unique ways to explore Antarctica with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions than ever before."

Since 1966, the Lindblad family has brought civilian explorers to the White Continent to experience the wonder, beauty and incredible wildlife of this extraordinary location. Prior to the reveal of the new series of "Antarctica Direct" itineraries earlier this year, the traditional Antarctic voyage with National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions averaged 12 days in length. However, travelers now have more opportunities to explore Antarctica than ever before; today, Lindblad Expeditions operates 11 unique itineraries offered onboard four mission-built ships that traverse the region annually, including National Geographic Explorer and National Geographic Orion, which exclusively sail eight-, nine-, and 10-day expeditions that fly round-trip across the Drake Passage and a 10-day itinerary that crosses from South America by ship with an air return from King George Island.

Lindblad Expeditions is a founding member of the governing body promoting the safe and responsible exploration of Antarctica—the International Association of Antarctic Tour Operators (IAATO)—and continues to play a vital role in developing and defining polar operation procedures for vessel personnel and guidelines for visitors. The Company also employs the most experienced expedition and ice masters in the world to captain its diverse fleet of intimately scaled ships in the region, having led more than 600 combined voyages to the continent to date.

To learn more about National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions' Antarctica experience, unique itineraries, and Lindblad Expeditions' pioneering heritage in the region, visit www.expeditions.com/destinations/antarctica, call (855) 734-3271 to speak to an Expedition Specialist, or contact a travel advisor.

About National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions :

National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions reveals the beauty and wonder of the world through expertly led, deeply immersive modern expedition cruises designed for discovery and created for curious travelers seeking to experience the world from a new perspective. With 100+ unique itineraries visiting 70+ countries and territories on all seven continents aboard 20 state-of-the-art owned and chartered vessels, Lindblad Expeditions operates the largest, most diverse fleet of mission-built ships in the industry on behalf of the co-brand.

The National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand is the result of a decades-long strategic relationship between renowned exploration and scientific discovery brand National Geographic and the pioneer of modern expedition cruising Lindblad Expeditions.

Media can stay up to date on the latest news from National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions by visiting press.expeditions.com. For reservations or additional information on voyages to some of the most beautiful, remote, and fascinating places on Earth, visit www.expeditions.com, call (855) 734-3271 to speak to an Expedition Specialist, or contact a travel advisor.

About Lindblad Expeditions :

Lindblad Expeditions, LLC, a subsidiary of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIND), is the recognized pioneer of modern expedition cruising, creating the category after the family led the first non-scientific civilian expedition to Antarctica in 1966.

With nearly 60 years of experience and operational excellence, Lindblad Expeditions now commands the largest, most diverse fleet of expedition ships in the industry, consisting of 20 owned and chartered mission-built vessels ranging in size from 16 – 148 guests. The Company offers over 100 unique itineraries across all seven continents, selling and operating over 600 annual departures on behalf of the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand. Together, the two industry leaders deliver unmatched expertise, bringing together leading scientists, naturalists, and researchers to inspire travelers, highlight moments that elevate the soul, and foster a lifelong passion for the planet and its people.

To learn more about Lindblad Expeditions, its growing fleet, and the National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions co-brand, visit www.expeditions.com.

SOURCE National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions