National Geographic Society and EPAM Partner to Inspire the Next Generation of Changemakers with Advanced Technology

The strategic partnership will accelerate the Society's global impact and digital transformation

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Geographic Society and EPAM announced a partnership to inspire the next generation of Explorers and solution-seekers. In this collaboration, EPAM – now designated the Society's preferred digital transformation partner – will utilize innovative technologies to modernize the nonprofit's infrastructure. Through this partnership, we will engage global audiences with digital and physical experiences designed to inspire learning and action. A highlight of this collaboration is the EPAM-powered interactive ecosystems opening this summer at the National Geographic Museum of Exploration .

Credit: Mark Thiessen / National Geographic

By integrating conservation efforts with advanced digital capabilities, the Society can scale its scientific and educational endeavors to meet the urgent challenges facing the planet more effectively. The collaboration also demonstrates how the Society's legacy of storytelling offers valuable insights that EPAM is incorporating into solutions for its diverse client base.

"The Society recognizes the transformative power of combining our legacy of storytelling with innovative technology to shape our understanding of the world," said Jason Southern, chief technology & information officer at the National Geographic Society. "By creating powerful narratives using dramatic imagery and immersive experiences, technology allows us to bring stunning visuals to a global audience in ways we never thought possible. With EPAM as our partner, we are cultivating empathy and inspiring curiosity in the Explorers of today and tomorrow, ensuring that our mission to protect the planet resonates deeper than ever before, and we are proud to be partnering with a company that shares our vision to achieve this goal."

Together with the Society, EPAM is helping to explore, understand and protect the planet, while informing and motivating the young visionaries who will shape our world. This alignment of technological innovation and historic exploration ensures that vital conservation messages can reach wider audiences. Ultimately, the partnership aims to equip future leaders and educators with the inspiration and digital tools necessary to create a sustainable future.

"We're committed to supporting the National Geographic Society's digital transformation strategy and implementation through this first-of-its-kind partnership, creating AI-native experiences that are distinctive, meaningful and deeply engaging," said Elaina Shekhter, SVP, chief marketing & strategy officer at EPAM. "Through our multiyear collaboration, we're furthering the Society's legacy by bridging physical and digital content to illuminate the wonder of our world and strengthen how audiences connect with nature."

By bringing together a dynamic global network of strategists, advisors, designers, technologists, data scientists and creatives, this partnership leverages varied expertise to solve today's most pressing challenges. As part of the multi-year collaboration, EPAM is supporting the Society's next phase of its historic legacy, bridging physical and digital content to deliver transformative experiences that render the physical world in breathtaking detail, helping the Society deliver new forms of AI-powered storytelling that will redefine how audiences engage with nature.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content. To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. (EPAM) is the leader in AI transformation engineering services and an integrated consulting company. Since 1993, we have used our software engineering expertise to become a leading global provider of digital engineering, cloud and AI-enabled transformation services, and a leading business and experience consulting partner for global enterprises and ambitious startups. We address our clients' transformation challenges by fusing EPAM Continuum's integrated strategy, experience and technology consulting with our 30+ years of engineering execution to speed our clients' time to market and drive greater value from their innovations and digital investments. Learn more at www.epam.com.

SOURCE National Geographic Society