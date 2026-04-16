National Geographic Society, Chubb Charitable Foundation Select First Three Freshwater Wetland Sites for New Blue Boundaries Program

The partnership aims to build resilience where land meets water across North America and Asia

Press Kit

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Boundaries, a partnership between the National Geographic Society and the Chubb Charitable Foundation, has selected its first focus locations across North America and Asia. Launched in 2025, the multiyear global initiative focuses on transformational change at the intersection of land and water.

The first phase of the Blue Boundaries program focuses on freshwater wetlands and will champion scientific research and spark scalable conservation efforts across three regions worldwide. Those locations include:

Drone image of the nearby cenote in Sierra del Lacandon National Park, Peten, Guatemala. Photo by Omar Alcover/National Geographic.

Wetlands of Southern Mexico, Belize & Guatemala: As the gateway to the tropics for the Americas, this region's biodiverse wetlands serve as a critical stronghold for iconic wildlife — including jaguars, howling monkeys and greater flamingos — while simultaneously supporting a robust tourism-based economy and storing vast amounts of irrecoverable carbon that is essential to achieving global climate stability.

As the gateway to the tropics for the Americas, this region's biodiverse wetlands serve as a critical stronghold for iconic wildlife — including jaguars, howling monkeys and greater flamingos — while simultaneously supporting a robust tourism-based economy and storing vast amounts of irrecoverable carbon that is essential to achieving global climate stability. Wetlands of the Lower Mekong Basin: Spanning four nations, including Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, the Lower Mekong Basin is a critical transnational lifeline that sustains tens of millions of livelihoods and hosts one of the world's largest and most productive inland fisheries, producing 2.3 million tons of fish harvested every year. This region remains a global biodiversity hotspot, providing shelter for rare mammals, birds and aquatic life such as Asian elephants, Irrawaddy dolphins and Malayan tigers.

Spanning four nations, including Laos, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, the Lower Mekong Basin is a critical transnational lifeline that sustains tens of millions of livelihoods and hosts one of the world's largest and most productive inland fisheries, producing 2.3 million tons of fish harvested every year. This region remains a global biodiversity hotspot, providing shelter for rare mammals, birds and aquatic life such as Asian elephants, Irrawaddy dolphins and Malayan tigers. Wetlands of the Mississippi River: A cornerstone of North American ecological resilience, this region provides essential drinking water, economic stability through agriculture, trade and hydropower, and carbon storage. This watershed acts as an unparalleled biodiversity artery, hosting 60% of North American migratory birds and providing critical habitat for species such as beavers, river otters and American alligators.

"Wetlands are one of the most critical ecosystems globally, yet they're disappearing three times faster than forests. Protection and resilience for the people and nature that rely on these life-sustaining ecosystems is more important than ever before," said Ian Miller, chief science and innovation officer at the Society. "These three selections reflect our program's commitment to illuminate and protect some of the most critical and at-risk ecosystems on our planet."

Blue Boundaries is driven by a deep curiosity about the interconnected networks of life where land meets water. The program focuses on safeguarding three of Earth's most vital ecosystems — freshwater wetlands, coastal systems and reefs — through high-impact, science-driven efforts to conserve, protect and restore these critical environments. It will also deploy powerful storytelling to mobilize global awareness and action in support of these ecosystems.

The progression of the program's three phases mirrors the natural downstream flow of water, beginning with freshwater wetlands. Freshwater ecosystems, including wetlands, support the livelihoods and clean drinking water for billions of people. Both freshwater and coastal wetlands provide habitat for more than 40% of species globally.

In collaboration with leading experts and the program's newly established science committee, the Blue Boundaries team conducted a thorough analysis to identify potential locations for the program's first phase. From a list of 37 high-potential locations, the team selected three based on the program's impact goals and its core scientific pillars, which focus on understanding and supporting a rich variety of life, creating a healthy carbon balance, strengthening nature's ability to bounce back from disruption, and ensuring people and nature can thrive together.

The Blue Boundaries Science Committee consists of members from academic, conservation and partner institutions, including chair Justin Brashares, UC Berkeley professor and a member of the Society's Committee for Research and Exploration; Katie Fiorella, Cornell University associate professor; Jason Gulley, University of South Florida professor; Ian Harrison, co-chair of the Freshwater Conservation Committee at the IUCN Species Survival Commission; Clint Willson, dean of the Louisiana State University College of the Coast & Environment; and Margaret Peloso, senior vice president, Chubb Group. This advisory group will provide specialized knowledge and mentor the cohorts of National Geographic Explorers for Blue Boundaries.

The first Blue Boundaries Explorer cohort will be selected this year through an invite-only peer-review process. Research and conservation projects funded in these three regions will focus on the program's core scientific pillars, illuminate and elevate the instrumental role these ecosystems play for people and the environment, and advance strategies essential for habitat restoration and global resilience.

About Blue Boundaries

The National Geographic Society and the Chubb Charitable Foundation are partnering together to drive transformational change for vital ecosystems at the intersection of land and water. Led by a cohort of National Geographic Explorers, the Blue Boundaries program focuses on safeguarding three of Earth's most vital ecosystems — freshwater wetlands, coastal systems and reefs — through on-location research and conservation projects, paired with compelling storytelling and innovative education.

To learn more about this program, visit www.NatGeo.org/BlueBoundaries

About Chubb

Chubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide.

Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About the National Geographic Society

The National Geographic Society is a global nonprofit organization that uses the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world. Since 1888, National Geographic has pushed the boundaries of exploration, investing in bold people and transformative ideas, providing more than 15,000 grants for work across all seven continents, reaching 3 million students each year through education offerings, and engaging audiences around the globe through signature experiences, stories and content.

To learn more, visit www.nationalgeographic.org or follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE National Geographic Society