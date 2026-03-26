The National Geographic Museum of Exploration Will Open on June 26, 2026

Designed to ignite a spark of curiosity and wonder for our world, the National Geographic Society immerses visitors in a new era of discovery

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Geographic Society announced today that the National Geographic Museum of Exploration will open at its global headquarters on June 26. The opening marks a major revitalization of the nearly 130-year-old campus in Washington, D.C., featuring over 100,000 square feet of new public space dedicated to inspiring the explorer in every visitor. Be among the first to visit during opening weekend by purchasing tickets today.

Rendering of the courtyard for the National Geographic Museum of Exploration. Credit: Courtesy of the National Geographic Society

The Society's audacious vision has become a reality with a total project budget of more than $300 million, made possible through dedicated fundraising and generous donor contributions. The reimagined museum utilizes cutting-edge, immersive technology and will serve as a center for global discovery for families, travelers and the curious at heart.

"The Museum of Exploration is where our legacy of storytelling meets the experiential technology of today, inviting everyone to step into the worlds of National Geographic Explorers," said Jill Tiefenthaler, CEO of the National Geographic Society. "Every inch is designed to immerse visitors in Explorers' journeys, the tools that move exploration forward, and the curiosity that drives our mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world."

The Museum of Exploration features an unprecedented collection of interactive and educational experiences, all under one roof. Highlights include the striking Pavilion entrance at 1600 M St. NW; The Archives exhibition, which celebrates the Society's legacy of storytelling; and the inspirational Rolex Explorers Landing, which highlights the journey from a National Geographic Explorer's first spark of curiosity to their lasting impact. Visitors can also satisfy their appetite at the Explorers Eatery, an international food hall featuring authentic dishes that deliver a globally inspired dining experience.

Visitors of all ages can experience a 360-degree view of wildlife from around the globe in "Photo Ark: Animals of Earth," a temporary exhibition featuring striking portraits taken by photographer Joel Sartore that invite viewers to connect with each animal and inspire them to take action for wildlife. Across the hall, they can view a curated collection of the Society's most powerful and enduring images at the "In Focus: Photographs of National Geographic" exhibition. Highlights include George Shiras' first photo of wildlife taken at night, Ami Vitale's emotive photo of the last male northern white rhinoceros, and Steve Winter's photo of a Bengal tigress and her cub taken after a tireless 24-day pursuit of the pair in India's Bandhavgarh National Park.

The Society is committed to ensuring the museum is as welcoming as it is inspiring. Exhibit signage throughout the museum will be available in English and Spanish, with Braille messaging in both languages available at key wayfinding points. Captioning, visual descriptions and American Sign Language (ASL) are featured in media throughout the experience. Additionally, a selection of tactile photographs will be included in the "In Focus" gallery. From seeking LEED Platinum certification through green construction and waste diversion, the project prioritized sustainability and accessibility at every level.

General admission for the Museum of Exploration starts at $29.99 for adults, with dynamic pricing anticipated to launch prior to the grand opening. Driven by the belief that cost should never be a barrier to curiosity, the Society is partnering with Museums for All to offer discounted admission to visitors who qualify.

To learn more, please visit natgeo.org/moe, follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our newsletter.

View the press kit ‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‌here‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‍‍‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‌‍‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‍‍‌‌‌‍‍‌‍‌‌‌‍‌‍

About the National Geographic Museum of Exploration

The National Geographic Museum of Exploration (MOE) is a state-of-the-art public attraction located at the National Geographic Society's reimagined campus in Washington, D.C. This sustainably-built destination is central to the Society's mission to illuminate and protect the wonder of our world through the power of science, exploration, education and storytelling. The museum utilizes cutting-edge, immersive technologies to transport visitors into the real-world experiences of National Geographic Explorers. The expansive, over 100,000 square-foot space features a wide array of attractions, including curated exhibitions, a nearly 400-seat theater, an eatery, an outdoor nighttime experience and a specialized immersive learning experience. Designed with accessibility at its core, the Museum of Exploration is a modern hub for discovery that seeks to spark curiosity and inspire every visitor to embrace their inner Explorer.

SOURCE National Geographic Society