National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency awards BAE Systems a contract for GEOINT Enterprise Modeling Services

SAN DIEGO, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) has awarded BAE Systems (LON: BA) an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract worth up to $182 million to provide geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) Enterprise Modeling (GEM) Services, a suite of services referred to as GEM Cutter. GEM Cutter provides advanced modeling capabilities to the analysis workforce—reducing cognitive workloads by making sense of data faster.

With the increasing volume of disparate information and data across channels, modeling is essential for the Defense Intelligence Community. It provides users the ability to make sense of the world around them by identifying and characterizing patterns in information derived from imagery and geospatial data.

"We are creating a data agnostic environment and an operational program that optimizes the speed and relevance of decision making," said Meg Redlin, product line director for Mission Systems at BAE Systems. "Our investments in GEM Cutter and deep enterprise experience enable us to deliver on our customer's needs. This new solution offers unparalleled capabilities, automating the user's ability to move from time-consuming data curation to sense making."

GEM Cutter integrates with existing enterprise solutions while vastly improving the quality of analysis, streamlining workflows, reducing timelines, and increasing the impact of GEOINT production. It introduces new capabilities at speed and scale in one interactive location known as the Analyst Workbench. The Analyst Workbench will include advanced commercial technologies for data integration, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning experimentation and production.

With more than 25 years of experience, BAE Systems' data and analytics solutions deliver modernized operations, architectures, and services to the Intelligence Community. These products offer end-to-end capabilities that are intuitive, automated, and fully integrated with enterprise applications to dramatically improve mission effectiveness and enhance decision making for the National System for Geospatial-Intelligence.

Work on GEM Cutter will take place in Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; St Louis, Missouri; and the Washington, D.C. metro area.

