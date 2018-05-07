National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders

NGA collects, analyzes and distributes geospatial intelligence in support of national security. Under the task orders, Leidos will provide a variety of analytic support including geospatial and imagery analysis, data science, multimedia services, and full motion video analysis to NGA and its mission partners. Leidos has prime contracts for MACSS Geospatial Intelligence (MACSS GEOINT) and MACSS Full Motion Video (MACSS FMV) and a subcontract for MACSS SOURCE.

Leidos has supported the MACSS program and its predecessor contracts for over a decade and will continue to bring a mix of mission knowledge and a deep bench of skilled analysts with the technical expertise to enhance NGA's critical missions.

"MACSS is one of many large analytic programs we have that supports the national security efforts of the Intelligence Community and the Department of Defense," said Tim Reardon, Leidos Defense & Intelligence President. "This award demonstrates our proven success and steadfast commitment to provide the right people to solve our customer's most challenging problems."

