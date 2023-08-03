National Grid Announces Lisa Wieland to Lead New England Business

Wieland comes with track record of operational and infrastructure success at Massport 

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid today announced that Lisa Wieland will join National Grid as President of its New England business, and sit on the Group Executive Committee, further strengthening National Grid's leadership team and reinforcing its credentials as a leader in the energy transition. Lisa will report to National Grid CEO John Pettigrew. She joins the company in November.

Lisa joins from the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), the agency that runs Boston Logan International Airport, the Flynn Cruiseport Boston, Conley Terminal, Worcester Regional Airport, and Hanscom Field and oversees a commercial real estate portfolio. She joined Massport in 2006. In 2013, she was promoted to chief administrative officer for Maritime, and in 2015 became port director for the Port of Boston. In 2019, she was appointed CEO of Massport. The Authority generates an annual economic impact of nearly $22 billion across New England.

"Lisa's experience working with government and community partners, and in large-scale infrastructure projects will bring real benefit to National Grid as we work to help Massachusetts achieve its net zero ambitions while delivering the safe and reliable flow of energy to our New England customers and communities. We welcome Lisa to National Grid and to our Group Executive," Pettigrew said. "Our entire executive team is focused on helping deliver solutions that address the challenges associated with the energy transition and enhancing our vision of playing a leading role in the clean, fair and affordable energy future."

Lisa will succeed Steve Woerner, who will continue to lead the New England business through 2023 having made the decision to leave National Grid at the end of the year.

"I would like to extend my personal thanks to Steve, who has made an important contribution to National Grid during his time as President of our New England business," said Pettigrew. "He oversaw the approval for and successful separation of our Rhode Island business and has set the foundation for grid and electric sector modernization across Massachusetts. Steve will leave us at the end of the calendar year after a transitional period with Lisa, and he will go with our deep gratitude for his leadership and everything he's achieved during his time with the company. We wish him the very best for the future."

National Grid is committed to a clean, fair and affordable energy future. In Massachusetts, National Grid is enabling the Commonwealth's energy transition and ambitious climate goals while ensuring the Governor's priority of keeping Massachusetts competitive in every way.

Lisa has deep experience working with community stakeholders, customers, and government officials while leading large-scale critical infrastructure projects, including the revitalization of the Port of Boston. During her tenure, Massport undertook significant construction projects including the modernization of Terminal E for international flights, a new post-security terminal connection and roadways to link the airport's busiest terminals, Terminals B and C, the dredging of Boston Harbor, and the modernization of Conley Container Terminal.

To support the Commonwealth's economic development and climate goals, Lisa and the leadership team at Massport also launched an ambitious Net Zero plan and expanded the Massport Model, the organization's diversity and inclusion initiative in commercial real estate that has become a model for development in the region.

Before joining Massport, Lisa worked as a consultant for Bain & Company in Boston and as an assignment editor for CNN in Los Angeles and Atlanta. She currently serves on the Boards of Boston Children's Hospital, the American Red Cross of Massachusetts, and the New England Council.

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

