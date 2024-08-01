National Grid Announces Sally Librera to Lead New York Business

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid today announced that Sally Librera will join National Grid as President of its New York business, and sit on the Group Executive Committee, further strengthening National Grid's leadership team and reinforcing its credentials as a leader in the energy transition. Sally will report to National Grid plc CEO John Pettigrew. She joins the company in September.

Sally Librera

Sally joins from AECOM, where she is currently Senior Vice President and Transit Market Sector Leader for the company's Americas region, focused on the design and delivery of complex infrastructure projects and public private partnerships. She joined AECOM in January 2022 from HNTB where she led the NY/NJ Rail Infrastructure Practice. Sally is also the former Senior Vice President for Subways at MTA New York City Transit, where she led North America's largest urban rail transit operation, overseeing a team of 30,000 employees and safely delivering service for 5.6 million daily riders while improving system performance and modernizing key infrastructure.

"Sally's experience working with large-scale operations and infrastructure projects adds to our capabilities at National Grid as we embark on plans to invest an estimated $21 billion across the Company's service territory in New York over the next five years. Her experience in working with government and community partners will also allow the Company to advance its net zero ambitions, delivering the safe and reliable energy our New York customers and communities deserve whilst assisting the State to achieve its climate goals and deliver economic growth. We welcome Sally to National Grid and to our Group Executive," Pettigrew said. "She joins a strong leadership team focused on helping deliver solutions that address the challenges associated with the energy transition and enhancing our leading role in delivering safe, reliable, affordable energy."

Sally will succeed Rudy Wynter, who is leaving National Grid after 36 years of service. Rudy led the Company through an unprecedented level of growth and delivered historically strong performance for the New York Business Unit during his tenure.

"I would like to extend my personal and heartfelt thanks to Rudy, who has made many significant contributions to National Grid during his time with the Company, culminating as President of our New York business," said Pettigrew. "He led the organization out of the COVID Pandemic, oversaw the approval of our five-year infrastructure plan in New York, set the foundation for Integrated Energy Planning, and achieved strong financial results each year during his tenure. Rudy will leave us at the end of the September after a transitional period with Sally, and he will go with our deep gratitude for his leadership, friendship and everything he's achieved during his time with the Company – his legacy will have an enduring impact on National Grid for decades to come."

National Grid is committed to a clean, fair and affordable energy future. In New York, National Grid is doing its part to enable New York's energy transition and ambitious climate goals while ensuring we deliver the safe, reliable and affordable energy our customers deserve.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy future — transforming our networks with more reliable and resilient energy solutions to meet state climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

