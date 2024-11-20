National Grid appoints Steve Smith as Chief Strategy and Regulation Officer

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid today announced that Steve Smith has been appointed as the company's Chief Strategy and Regulation Officer. As National Grid works to progress the energy transition at speed, Steve will lead the company's work on future strategy and regulation across the US and UK. Steve will sit on National Grid's executive committee and report to John Pettigrew, Group CEO.

Steve has been leading this work on an interim basis since August 2024, following Ben Wilson's move to lead National Grid Ventures. His appointment is effective immediately.

"It's a privilege to be appointed to this role at the most exciting time for the energy sector in decades," said Steve Smith "The strategy and regulation teams already deliver outstanding work to ensure National Grid is set up for success and that we continue to put our customers first. I am very much looking forward to continuing to build on this, as I take up the role on a permanent basis."

John Pettigrew, CEO, said: "As we work to deliver on our ambitious investment plans, which will see us deploy £60bn of capital over the next five years, the strategy and regulation teams will play a key role in making sure this investment drives economic growth, jobs and decarbonisation. Steve's outstanding leadership and depth of experience will further strengthen our executive team as we lead the sector in driving the energy transition forwards. We are pleased that Steve has accepted this role and look forward to working with him."

Steve Smith joined National Grid in October 2021 and previously held the roles of Group Head of Strategy and President of National Grid Partners. Before joining National Grid, he spent 11 years at Lloyds Banking Group and was a member of the Retail Executive Committee.

Prior to this, he was a Board member and Managing Director at Ofgem. His early career included roles at American Electric Power and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

With more than 25 years of experience in the energy and finance sectors, Steve's career spans venture capital, fintech, innovation and competition, government and policy, markets, regulatory reform and regulatory strategy.

About National Grid

