National Grid Enhances Bill Payment Options for Its Seven Million Customers

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid today announces enhanced bill pay options through a vendor relationship with doxo, the all-in-one web and mobile bill pay service, providing customers with added convenience and security when paying their energy bills. New features include payment via Apple Pay, overdraft protection, paperless billing options, and more.

National Grid customers can pay their energy bills along with other household bills from one convenient location – via desktop or mobile phone. doxo also helps users reduce potential bank overdrafts by monitoring bank balances in real-time, so customers have full visibility into their accounts before making each payment.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at National Grid. We want our customer interactions to be as seamless as possible, which means providing simple, efficient experiences," said Terry Sobolewski, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid, US. "These new bill-pay features are another important step in that direction. Whether our customers like to pay their energy bill directly on our site or pay all of their bills in one place through doxo, we offer both experiences that satisfy different preferences."

National Grid's integration with doxo benefits both consumers and business customers. Many businesses have multiple locations and now they are able to organize all of their National Grid accounts together with a single login in a single app. Businesses can select different payment options or set up auto-pay with limits to ensure they are alerted if they need to review a particular bill. Additionally, once a business customer goes paperless on doxo, all their National Grid bills are organized and archived alongside their payment history in a single place.

"We're excited to add National Grid, one of the most innovative utility providers in the industry, to our direct payment network, enabling secure and convenient payment options for their customers," said Roger Parks, VP of Provider Engagement, doxo. "Through doxo, National Grid leverages a customer engagement channel that works alongside their website and provides added convenience for their customers – to help speed payments, reduce care incidents, and make it much easier for people and businesses to track and stay on top of their bills each month."

National Grid customers can view their current balance and/or make a payment through doxo online here: www.doxo.com/info/nationalgrid., or by downloading the doxo app from Apple App or Google Play stores.

About National Grid

National Grid (LSE: NG;NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. We are the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates the systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.

National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Our Northeast 80x50 Pathway is an industry leading analysis for how to reach that goal in the states we serve, focusing on the power generation, heat, and transportation sectors.

Read more about the innovative projects across our footprint in The Democratization of Energy, an eBook written by National Grid's U.S. president, Dean Seavers.

For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

About doxo

doxo is a simple, secure all-in-one bill pay service that facilitates secure payment to any biller, with any payment method, on any device. doxo currently serves over three million paying users who can make payments to over 50,000 local and national businesses, making doxo the largest bill pay directory in the nation. Billers on the network get paid directly, fast and free–and consumers have complete bill pay independence over when and how they pay their bills. doxo more than doubled its customer base in the past year and is expanding its team to further accelerate growth and change the bill pay landscape to focus on the customer. doxo investors include MDV, Sigma Partners, and Bezos Expeditions. doxo is based in Seattle, WA.

For more information about doxo, visit www.doxo.com .

