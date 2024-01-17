National Grid Foundation Kicks Off 25th Anniversary with $550,000 Gift to Support Home Heating and Utility Emergency Aid for Local NY and MA Communities

The gift, along with its annual heating fund grants, combines to support emergency heating programs at record $1.5 million level

Since heating fund inception, National Grid Foundation provided more than $7 million in heating aid

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Grid Foundation today kicked off its 25th Anniversary with a $550,000 gift in support of three fuel-neutral emergency heating funds in Massachusetts and New York. The recipient organizations are United Way of Massachusetts Bay, United Way of Long Island and Catholic Charities Diocese of Albany.

This special donation supplements the Foundation's "traditional" annual heating fund grants and combines support of these emergency programs at a record-breaking $1.5 million level; each organization has received $500,000 in support of its heat fund program.

"This gift helps celebrate the Foundation's 25 years of service in our communities and highlights our core principle: Giving people the tools they need to build hope is an essential ingredient in the development of individuals, families and building stronger communities," said Eileen Cohen, Chair, National Grid Foundation. "As so many are experiencing the rising cost of living, and our neighbors and communities are strained by tough economic times, we are pleased to once again be able to help and support these fuel-neutral emergency heating and utility funds." Cohen continued, "We have a long history of serving as a community partner, understand the critical need in our communities, and want our neighbors to know we are here for them. We are so grateful to organizations like United Way and Catholic Charities Albany as they help deliver so many much-needed services during these trying economic times."

"Congratulations National Grid Foundation on your 25th Anniversary! The difference that you have made in these years with and for people who struggle is extraordinary! Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany will tangibly change people's lives with your grant of $500,000! We are so grateful and on behalf of the thousands of people who will benefit – a heartfelt thank you," said Sr. Betsy Van Deusen, CSJ – CEO of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Albany.

"Income disruption and financial emergencies can happen to anyone, impacting the ability of individuals and families to pay for their housing, childcare, food and utilities," said Bob Giannino, President and Chief Executive Officer at United Way of Massachusetts Bay. "We also know that small amounts of emergency assistance in a time of financial crisis can prevent families from losing their homes, going without heat, experiencing food insecurity or going without other essential needs. We're grateful for the National Grid Foundation and their critical, longstanding partnership that enables United Way to deploy resources swiftly to our network of community-based organizations and to individuals and families throughout our region."

"United Way of Long Island is deeply appreciative of the grant made by National Grid Foundation. This is the largest foundation grant ever received by our organization," said Theresa A. Regnante, President & CEO United Way of Long Island. "There are 285,179 ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) families on Long Island who each day face tremendous hardship. This grant will help 1000 families to get on track and heat their homes this winter."

This announcement follows multiple statements last year that National Grid has committed to providing millions of dollars in support of existing partners and networks across Massachusetts and New York to help customers and communities meet their needs during this financially challenging time. As part of that, National Grid provided the National Grid Foundation a special donation of $5 million that will broaden and deepen emergency heating programs in the two states. The remaining funding will be gifted to additional organizations over the coming months.

About National Grid Foundation

National Grid Foundation was created to enhance the quality of life across its grant making territory. The Foundation's ongoing challenge is to create opportunities for solutions to educational and environmental issues. Its objective is based on the principle that giving people the tools to build hope is an essential ingredient in the development of individuals, families and communities. Since its inception in December of 1998, the Foundation now in its 25th year has granted more than $38 million to local community organizations.

SOURCE National Grid Foundation