National Grid Names Gregory Knight as Chief Customer Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid welcomed Gregory Knight to the Company as the new Chief Customer Officer on September 16. Knight brings over 25 years of experience across the customer operations lifecycle after holding leadership roles in sales, billing, supply chain, and customer care management.

An accomplished leader, Knight joins National Grid after 10 years at CenterPoint Energy in Houston, Texas where he served as the Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer of Sales, Marketing, and Customer Service. Under his leadership, CenterPoint Energy achieved the number one ranking by JD Power and Associates in the Large South Gas Utility segment for the last three consecutive years.

"We look forward to welcoming a new Chief Customer Officer with a proven track record who will redouble our efforts to improve our customers' experience with National Grid and bolster our position as a trusted energy advisor to our customers," said Dean Seavers, President of National Grid, US. "This is an important hire for our business because our customers are at the heart of everything we do. [Knight] will build on our customer-centric culture to create more seamless interactions for customers and to connect them with solutions to control their energy usage and costs, and access clean energy solutions."

Knight will lead all customer functions including customer delivery, customer solutions, customer growth & innovation, and customer process enablement.

"Customer expectations are changing across every industry, which means companies have to provide simplified communication, enhanced technology solutions, and quicker response," said Knight. "The energy industry faces additional challenges of decarbonization and providing clean energy solutions to customers. I look forward to working with the team at National Grid and leveraging my experience to ensure our customers have the best experience possible."

Knight joins National Grid at a time when they are working toward deep decarbonization alongside the states they serve, MA, NY, and RI. National Grid wants to ensure all customers' needs are met along the journey toward a clean energy future.

