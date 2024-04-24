National Grid Opens Applications for DEI Engineering Scholarship and Internship Program

The program reflects the company's commitment to workforce development and employment pathways for underrepresented talent

WALTHAM, Mass. and BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid today opened applications for its "Charging Our Future" Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Engineering Scholarship Program. The program supports students enrolled in undergraduate engineering programs with a strong interest in energy industry careers.

Now in its third year, National Grid launched the scholarship to empower high school seniors and college students from low- and moderate-income communities to pursue academic and professional success while cultivating a diverse workforce representative of the communities it serves. Up to 12 new scholars will be awarded as much as $10,000 each for the 2024-2025 academic year and a paid summer internship related to their field of study at one of the company's business locations in Massachusetts or New York.

"The continuation of the 'Charging Our Future' program underscores National Grid's commitment to building an equitable clean energy economy in Massachusetts and New York," said Natalie Edwards, Chief Diversity Officer, National Grid. "Creating a fair and affordable energy future requires a workforce that mirrors the diversity of our communities. We're proud to increase education and employment access for emerging leaders who will shape innovation in the energy industry."

Awards are renewable for up to three additional years or until an undergraduate degree is earned, based on academic performance, full-time enrollment in an eligible major, and the completion of a summer internship each year.

Syed Bazif, one of 12 scholars awarded since 2022, credits his internship experiences for expanding his skill set and knowledge of the energy industry. Now completing his bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering, Bazif has secured a full-time position as an Associate Engineer in National Grid's Electrical Planning and Design team.

"My goal is to establish an impactful career where I can apply my passion for engineering to solve complex problems, improve efficiency, and contribute to the advancement of technology for the betterment of society," said Bazif. "Through my internship at National Grid, I gained experience working on real-world engineering projects and developed my interpersonal skills. In the long term, I aspire to lead teams, drive innovation, and make a positive difference on society through sustainable engineering solutions."

Building a Diverse Talent Pipeline

The "Charging Our Future" DEI Engineering Scholarship is one of several programs and initiatives advancing National Grid's strategy to connect underrepresented and historically marginalized communities to career exploration, hands-on training, and valuable employment opportunities.

In its first year, National Grid's Strategic Workforce Development Initiative has led to 68 new full-time hires and has positively impacted on nearly 1,000 work-ready adults, college, high school, and middle school students in Massachusetts. The initiative offers four workforce development academies intended for a range of age groups – from STEM-oriented programming for adolescents to job training for work-ready adults.

National Grid is dedicated to delivering a smarter, stronger, cleaner energy system to support state climate goals and meet the long-term benefits of customers and communities in the Northeast U.S. The company's proposed transmission infrastructure plans – Future Grid for Massachusetts and Upstate Upgrade for Upstate New York – will boost economic growth and generate thousands of new jobs across its service territories over the next decade and beyond.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for National Grid's "Charging Our Future" DEI Engineering Scholarship Program, applicants must:

Come from a home with a household income of less than 80% of the HUD median

Be high school seniors or college students residing and attending school in Massachusetts or New York

or Plan to enroll in full-time undergraduate study at an accredited two- or four-year college or university for the entire 2024-2025 academic year

Major in an engineering discipline

Maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.8 or above

Accept a paid summer internship with National Grid for Summer 2025

The application deadline for the "Charging Our Future" DEI Engineering Scholarship Program is May 22, 2024. Students can apply through the Scholarship America Hub: https://learnmore.scholarsapply.org/ng-chargingourfuture/

SOURCE National Grid