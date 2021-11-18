National Grid Recipient of 2021 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Suburban and Rural Service Area Utility in Northeast Region

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid was recognized by PA Consulting as a recipient of the 2021 ReliabilityOne® Award for Outstanding Reliability Performance in the Northeast Region Suburban/Rural service area – recognizing the very best suburban/rural service area investor owned utilities in the United States. To be eligible for this recognition, a utility must deliver a reliability performance ranked as the top achiever/performer in this demographic/density category.

"Safe and reliable electricity networks are essential to delivering the service our customers expect and deserve," said Rudy Wynter, New York President for National Grid. "Reliability is the foundation of what we do and, as one of National Grid's top priorities, we have backed this commitment with significant investments in our energy delivery systems and in retaining one of the best field operations teams in the industry. This award is testament to that team and to the 4,000 upstate New York men and women who work day and night, weekends and holidays, to deliver security and peace of mind for our customers."

National Grid has safely met or exceeded reliability targets established by New York State Department of Public Service for 13 years running. The company has also made significant investments in its infrastructure and network to minimize storm-related damage and service interruptions. Company storm restoration efforts have evolved over the past decade by standing up an emergency planning team that works around the clock focusing on forestry, staging crews, advanced analytics, and reporting tools. National Grid also employs a classification index that anticipates restoration times based on storm types and is currently exploring artificial intelligence to assist with better damage and interruption predictions.

"For 21 years, the ReliabilityOne® Awards have highlighted outstanding electric utility providers who are focused on resiliently building a more positive future for their customers," said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® Program Director. "We are pleased to name National Grid as an industry leader for delivering outstanding service and restoration efforts while balancing customer needs and optimizing investments."

All utilities operating less dense electric delivery networks in North America are eligible for consideration for the Outstanding Reliability Performance in a suburban and rural service area award. There are eight metropolitan service regional awards including Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Plains, Mountains, West, Southeast, and Southwest. The selection of provisional recipients is based primarily on system reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of customer outages. After provisional recipients are selected, each company undergoes a certification process which provides an independent review and confirmation of the policies, processes and systems used to collect, analyze and report a company's reliability results.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As part of our commitment to a clean energy future, National Grid is a Principal Partner for COP26, the United Nation's November 2021 global climate summit.

About PA Consulting

We believe in the power of ingenuity to build a positive human future in a technology-driven world. As strategies, technologies and innovation collide, we create opportunity from complexity. Our diverse teams of experts combine innovative thinking and breakthrough use of technologies to progress further, faster. Our clients adapt and transform, and together we achieve enduring results. An innovation and transformation consultancy, we are 3,300 specialists in consumer and manufacturing, defense and security, energy and utilities, financial services, government and public services, health and life sciences, and transport. Our people are strategists, innovators, designers, consultants, digital experts, scientists, engineers and technologists. We operate globally from offices across the UK, US, Netherlands and Nordics. Discover more at paconsulting.com and connect with PA on LinkedIn and Twitter. PA. Bringing Ingenuity to Life.

PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® awards are presented to electric utilities providing their customers with the highest levels of reliability in the industry. PA Consulting's ReliabilityOne® study is based on standard industry reliability statistics that measure the frequency and duration of electric power outages. ReliabilityOne® participants on average experienced 44% fewer sustained outages, and outages were 55% shorter than the average US investor owned utility. PA Consulting has been analyzing electric utility performance since 1987. For more information about PA Consulting, visit www.paconsulting.com/energy.

