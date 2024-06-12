National Grid Renewables Announces $380,000 in Educational Funding Through Minnesota Solar Projects

Education fund donations from Fillmore County and Louise Solar Projects will support community development alongside clean energy transition

MINNEAPOLIS, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid Renewables today pledged $380,000 in total contributions to charitable funding through its Fillmore County Solar (Fillmore) and Louise Solar (Louise) projects in southeastern Minnesota. Construction on both projects was announced in February of this year. The 45-megawatt (MW) Fillmore project in Fillmore County and the 50-megawatt (MW) Louise project in Mower County will deliver green, clean energy to the local grid while generating significant tax revenue and creating jobs during construction and operations.

"Supporting local communities is the key to unlocking a clean and sustainable future," said Blake Nixon, President of National Grid Renewables. "I'm proud to say that we are continuing our longstanding commitment to education through the Fillmore and Louise charitable funds, which will provide much needed resources for local schools and residents in our home state."

The projected $380,000 in total educational funding is divided between two education funds. The Fillmore County Solar project will support the LeRoy-Ostrander School District and the Louise Solar project will support the Southland School District, both of which serve the project area.

"National Grid Renewables' contributions to the education fund will have a significant impact by providing high-priority resources for the students within the LeRoy-Ostrander School District to enhance their educational opportunities," said Jennifer Backer-Johnson, Superintendent of the LeRoy-Ostrander School District. "Investing in younger generations' futures is paramount to help them achieve success and to provide them with resources to ensure a more sustainable world. We are incredibly thankful to see National Grid Renewables' strong commitment to clean energy and community development."

"When children are given the necessary tools and resources to thrive, the impact is invaluable," said Scott Hall, Superintendent of the Southland School District "National Grid Renewables' commitment to the Southland School District helps us provide critical opportunities for our children. We are grateful for their generous support."

National Grid Renewables initiates charitable funds for each owned and operated large-scale renewable energy project. The philanthropic funds aim to engage with and contribute money to charitable and community activities and organizations within the project communities. To learn more about their commitment to communities, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com/communities.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

