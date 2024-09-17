National Grid Renewables Announces $800,000 in Charitable Giving through Unbridled Solar Project

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid Renewables announced today its pledge to contribute $800,000 in charitable funding through its Unbridled Solar (Unbridled) project located in Henderson and Webster Counties, Kentucky. The 160 megawatt (MW) Unbridled project announced the start of construction in late 2023 and is anticipated to be the largest producer of clean, solar energy in the state once it achieves commercial operation.

"Giving back to our local project communities is at the heart of what we do," said Blake Nixon, President and CEO of National Grid Renewables. "Our team is dedicated to powering a more sustainable future – one where rural communities across America will thrive. We're proud to be continuing our tradition of giving with the Unbridled Solar charitable fund."

Unbridled Solar will provide approximately $800,000 in charitable donations over the first twenty years of operations. The funds will be managed and distributed by the Community Foundation of Henderson (CFH).

"National Grid Renewables' partnership with the Community Foundation of Henderson will have a significant impact on our community," said Mark Weaver, president of the Community Foundation of Henderson. "When corporations invest in community through CFH, they are increasing their long term and sustainable footprint for decades to come. We are incredibly thankful to see National Grid Renewables in Henderson County creating a resourceful future for our northwestern part of the commonwealth."

National Grid Renewables initiates charitable funds for each owned and operated large-scale renewable energy project. The philanthropic funds aim to engage with and contribute money to charitable and community activities and organizations within the project communities. To learn more about their commitment to communities, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com/communities.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

