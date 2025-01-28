National Grid Renewables Breaks Ground on Fifth Solar Project in Ohio

117 MW Sycamore Creek Solar is located in Crawford County, Ohio

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid Renewables announced today the start of onsite construction at its Sycamore Creek Solar Project (Sycamore Creek) located in Crawford County, Ohio, within the PJM market. Once operational, Sycamore Creek will deliver 117 megawatts (MW) of clean solar power and generate an estimated $27 million in direct economic benefit for the local community.

"We have a longstanding commitment to bringing forth sustainable energy solutions for the residents of Ohio," said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction at National Grid Renewables. "Sycamore Creek is our fifth solar project to begin construction within the state, and we want to thank Ohioans for their support as we continue to grow our portfolio in Ohio."

Sycamore Creek will benefit the local host community in many ways, including the creation of new tax revenue, jobs and charitable giving. Once operational, the project is estimated to produce $16 million in new tax revenue for Crawford County and local townships, school districts and emergency services.

Throughout construction of the project, Sycamore Creek will support approximately 160 construction jobs. The project is contracted with Kiewit Power Constructors as the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner, with whom National Grid Renewables has partnered on the four previous Ohio projects.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with National Grid Renewables on the Sycamore Creek Solar Project," said Brian Koller, Vice President of Kiewit Power Constructors Co. "Together, we are building a sustainable future while creating significant economic benefits for the communities we serve. This marks another milestone in our shared commitment to advancing clean energy solutions across Ohio."

Sycamore Creek will expand National Grid Renewables' Ohio portfolio to over 675 MW of construction and operating projects throughout the Buckeye state. The project follows Yellowbud Solar – the first and largest project in their Ohio portfolio – which announced operations in late 2023, and current construction projects, Dodson Creek Solar, Ross County Solar and Fayette Solar.

About National Grid Renewables

National Grid Renewables develops, owns and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

