National Grid Renewables Donates $600,000 to Volunteer Fire Departments and Local Youth Group in Texas

News provided by

National Grid Renewables

08 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

Community Fund donations pledged through Copperhead Solar & Storage Project in Falls County

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid Renewables announced today its plans to donate $600,000 to three volunteer fire departments and a youth athletic organization in Falls County, Texas through its Copperhead Solar and Storage Project (Copperhead). Copperhead is a 150-megawatt (MW) solar and 100-megawatt hour (MWh) storage project that is currently under construction and located in eastern Falls County, Texas.

The project will support the Copperhead Community Fund via annual donations to the Mart Volunteer Fire Department, Marlin Volunteer Fire Department, Riesel Volunteer Fire Department, and the Riesel Youth Athletic Association. This is the second time National Grid Renewables has made a donation in conjunction with its Texas projects to support local emergency services and youth education.

"We continue to live by our community-focused values, which guide our unwavering commitment to being a good neighbor for our project host communities," said Blake Nixon, President of National Grid Renewables. "This includes investing in local organizations, such as emergency services, youth associations and schools which are central to the needs of these local residents."

The first annual distributions from the Copperhead Community Fund will be funded in early 2025, approximately one year after the start of operation at the Copperhead site. Annual estimated donations of $30,000 will result in our total pledge of approximately $600,000 in charitable giving over a twenty-year period. Funds will be distributed through the Communities Foundation of Texas, a statewide nonprofit organization with whom National Grid Renewables has partnered previously for its Noble Community Fund.

"Our vision at Communities Foundation of Texas is thriving communities for all. We appreciate the lasting impact that our corporate partners can make when they are guided by a strong commitment to supporting local nonprofits," said Elizabeth Corley, Business Engagement Officer at Communities Foundation of Texas. "We applaud National Grid Renewables for investing in the neighborhoods in which they operate and look forward to growing our partnership through their newest Texas-based project."

National Grid Renewables initiates charitable funds for each of its owned and operational large-scale renewable energy projects. The purpose of these charitable funds is to engage with and contribute money to charitable and/or community activities and organizations within the project communities. The gifts donated by the charitable funds are above and beyond any tax revenue delivered by National Grid Renewables' projects. To learn more about their commitment to communities, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com/communities.

About National Grid Renewables 
National Grid Renewables develops and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-founded and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

