National Grid Renewables Hosts "Unbridled Potential" Community Event to Celebrate Largest Solar Project in the State of Kentucky

160 MW Unbridled Solar Project located in Henderson and Webster Counties

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, National Grid Renewables hosted an event to celebrate construction of its Unbridled Solar Project (Unbridled) located in Henderson and Webster Counties, Kentucky. At 160 megawatts (MW), the project is anticipated to be the largest solar farm in the state of Kentucky once it begins operations in late 2024. The event brought together a large constituent of attendees, including landowners, community members, neighbors and partners to the project.

The Unbridled Potential Community Event hosted by National Grid Renewables on September 18, 2024.

"It's exciting to be here today speaking with local residents and neighbors of the Unbridled Project," said Gemma Smith, Vice President of Field Operations at National Grid Renewables. "We're proud to be celebrating the significant economic impacts the project will bring to residents across Henderson and Webster counties in the form of local jobs, new tax revenue and charitable funding."

The theme for the event was "Unbridled Potential," representing the many ways in which the project will contribute to local and statewide economic growth. For landowners, it's a new way to generate steady income from their land. For community members, it's about propelling businesses forward and providing funding to drive positive impacts. For the local economy, it's about bolstering the tax revenue of municipalities and counties.

The event featured sourcing from several local businesses, including a delicious lunch served from Homer's Barbeque in Henderson, and live music from local Blue Grass favorite, Kings Highway. Stars of the event were two miniature horses, Rocky and Spud, who greeted guests along with volunteers from local non-profit, Healing Reins of Kentucky, as part of their mobile experience. The mission of Healing Reins is to assist individuals with special needs in meeting their full potential through interaction with horses.

"We loved meeting everyone at this event and welcoming National Grid Renewables to the community. Rocky and Spud had a great time!" said Monica Fella, Executive Director at Healing Reins of Kentucky. "We appreciate the donation that was made to Healing Reins and look forward to seeing the impact that's made through the monetary commitment to our nonprofit community through the Henderson Community Foundation."

Unbridled is being built by Mastec Construction and will utilize First Solar Series 7 modules. The project also has a previously announced Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Big Rivers Electric Corporation (Big Rivers).

"We are proud to see solar energy built in western Kentucky, serving the people and communities of western Kentucky," said Big Rivers Vice President of Energy Services Terry Wright. "Purchasing power from this large-scale solar project allows us to round out a diverse portfolio that will offer coal, gas, hydro, and solar generation. The solar power generated here will help provide the safe, reliable, economical, and sustainable energy needed for our members and offer green energy options that can attract industries looking to build in Kentucky."

Prior to the event, National Grid Renewables also announced their pledge of $800,000 in charitable donations through the Unbridled Solar Project over the first twenty years of operations. The funds will be managed by the Community Foundation of Henderson, who was also present and spoke at the event.

