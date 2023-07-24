National Grid Renewables Pledges Over $500,000 to South Dakota School District

News provided by

National Grid Renewables

24 Jul, 2023, 11:38 ET

MINNEAPOLIS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, National Grid Renewables announced its pledge to donate over $500,000 to the New Underwood, South Dakota School District, sourced from its 128 megawatt (MW) Wild Springs Solar Project (Wild Springs or the project) located in Pennington County, South Dakota. The new Wild Springs Education Fund will be administered by the New Underwood Area Community Foundation, a local fund governed by the South Dakota Community Foundation.  

Continue Reading
Wild Springs Solar Project is located in Pennington County, South Dakota
Wild Springs Solar Project is located in Pennington County, South Dakota

"The New Underwood School District appreciates the pledge of $25,000 per year for 20 years provided by the Wild Springs Education Fund," said Katie Albers, Superintendent of the New Underwood School District. "The district will use these funds in a variety of ways to benefit our students, school and community."

National Grid Renewables initiates charitable funds for each of its large-scale renewable energy projects and commences funding of its pledge once the project achieves commercial operation. These charitable funds are intended to provide additional assistance to community activities and opportunities within the local host communities. These gifts donated by the charitable funds are above and beyond any tax revenue delivered by National Grid Renewables' projects.  

"We are incredibly proud of the local community benefits resulting from these charitable funds," said Joe Ibrahim, Vice President of Construction and Engineering at National Grid Renewables. "When we construct a clean energy project, we are laying down roots in a community – and we take our role as a good neighbor seriously. We have the opportunity and the responsibility to give back and be a positive impact on both the residents and the local economy." 

Wild Springs announced construction in early 2023 and is projected to be the largest solar energy project in the state to-date. Once operational, Wild Springs is anticipated to avoid 190,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually – the equivalent to removing roughly 42,000 cars from the road for one year. The project also expects to produce nearly $12 million in new tax revenue throughout the first 20 years of operation.  

About National Grid Renewables
National Grid Renewables develops and operates large-scale renewable energy assets across the United States, including solar, wind, and energy storage. As a farmer-friendly and community-focused business, National Grid Renewables repowers America's electricity grid by reigniting local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable, clean energy future. National Grid Renewables supports National Grid's vision of being at the heart of a clean, fair, and affordable energy future for all. To learn more about National Grid Renewables, visit www.nationalgridrenewables.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.  

Contact: National Grid Renewables 
[email protected] 
Media Relations: 612.429.7050

SOURCE National Grid Renewables

Also from this source

National Grid Renewables Earns a Minnesota Safety Council Governor's Safety Award

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.