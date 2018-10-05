National Grid Statement on Northeast And Mid-Atlantic Jurisdictions' Commitment to Develop Cleaner Transportation

WALTHAM, Mass., Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Today, two of National Grid's service territories, MA and RI, along with jurisdictions across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, made a historic commitment to address one of the largest challenges threatening our clean energy future – transportation emissions. National Grid commends the Transportation and Climate Initiative and their members for their willingness to study and design a regional, market-based system transportation policy to reduce carbon emissions from transportation fuels."

Sobolewski continued: "Through similar regional partnerships like the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and forward thinking policies, National Grid and our jurisdictions have achieved meaningful greenhouse gas reductions in the power sector and have made commitments to significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the transportation and heating sectors in the coming years."

"National Grid welcomes the opportunity to participate in the stakeholder process to explore this transportation program and support the states undertaking a full technical, environmental, and economic analysis to evaluate the potential benefits and costs of a regional transportation program. We will look forward to contributing as stakeholders to the design of a market-based transportation policy that reduces carbon emissions, minimizes impacts on our customers, and benefits all communities across our states."

National Grid is committed to leading by example on the electrification of the transportation sector. To date the company has:

Launched an electric vehicle (EV) adoption program for employees, facilitating the sale of more than 250 EVs in 2018;

Installed charging stations at 20 of our facilities to date, with more planned in the near future;

Committed to investing 5% of corporate fleet budget to EVs;

We own and manage 150 Level 2 stations across our jurisdictions, and have installed three DC fast charging stations in the Commonwealth with state grant funding.

In the last year, National Grid has received approvals for almost $40 million for electric transport related initiatives - such as charging infrastructure, customer outreach/education, and grid integration - over the next three years in all of our National Grid jurisdiction; and

for electric transport related initiatives - such as charging infrastructure, customer outreach/education, and grid integration - over the next three years in all of our National Grid jurisdiction; and National Grid US President Dean Seavers serves as a co-chair of the national Alliance to Save Energy's "50x50 Commission," a diverse group of stakeholders working to reduce energy use in the transportation sector by 50% by 2050 while also meeting future mobility needs.

The announcement from the Transportation and Climate Initiative can be found here.

About National Grid



National Grid (LSE: NG;NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. We are the largest distributor of natural gas in the Northeast. National Grid also operates the systems that deliver gas and electricity across Great Britain.

National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050. Our Northeast 80x50 Pathway is an industry leading analysis for how to reach that goal in the states we serve, focusing on the power generation, heat, and transportation sectors.

Read more about the innovative projects across our footprint in The Democratization of Energy, an eBook written by National Grid's U.S. president, Dean Seavers.



For more information, please visit our website, follow us on Twitter, watch us on YouTube, like us on Facebook and find our photos on Instagram.

SOURCE National Grid

Related Links

http://www.nationalgrid.com

