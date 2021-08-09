National Grid Statement on President Biden's Clean Transportation Executive Order

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A statement from Badar Khan, President, National Grid, US on the Biden administration's clean transportation announcement:

"National Grid applauds President Biden's executive order establishing a target that half of all vehicles sold in the United States be electric by 2030 and proposed rules to restore and strengthen tailpipe emissions and fuel economy regulations. Electrifying transportation, which represents more than 40 percent of the Northeast's greenhouse gas emissions, is the next great hurdle in realizing a net-zero future. A national effort will be crucial to developing the markets of scale and the networks necessary to support this transformation.

We believe that charging availability is an essential link to achieving our decarbonization goals and EV deployment. National Grid will continue to collaborate with our government and industry partners and provide practical leadership towards reaching our shared net-zero commitments."

National Grid is committed to leading by example on electrifying transportation:

National Grid has committed to Net Zero and converting to a 100 percent electric fleet by 2030 for our light-duty vehicles while also pursuing the replacement of our medium- and heavy-duty vehicles with zero carbon alternatives.

We are already committed to invest $200 million to electrify the Northeast, including 19,000 planned charging ports and recently proposed another $277M to deploy 32,000 more ports in Massachusetts .

to electrify the Northeast, including 19,000 planned charging ports and recently proposed another to deploy 32,000 more ports in . In May, we joined the Electric Highway Coalition, which is comprised of utilities and other industry partners bound to employing an EV charging station network to bridge gaps between U.S. cities.

National Grid supports the Transportation Climate Initiative (TCI), which seeks to reduce carbon emissions from the transportation sector.

About National Grid

National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. As part of our commitment to a clean energy future, National Grid is a Principal Partner for COP26, the UN global climate summit, which will be located in the UK in November 2021.

