National Hardware Show Wraps on a High Note Hosting Thousands of Attendees, 1500+ Exhibiting Brands With Even Bigger Plans for its 80th show March 18-20, 2025

Through Expanded Categories, Education, Connections, Events, Experiences, and Prestigious Awards, the National Hardware Show Unites the Industry

LAS VEGAS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Hardware Show (NHS) , the premier event for the hardware and home improvement industry, welcomed thousands of attendees and over 1500 exhibitors at its 79th annual show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall. The show floor was buzzing with new and innovative products and upcoming trends in the home, hardware, and outdoor categories. A pioneer in the Home Improvement industry, NHS welcomed familiar faces and new communities with expanded exhibitor categories, robust education opportunities, immersive experiences and events, industry awards, and a large presence of key partners including inventors, industry professionals, press, influencers, retailers and more.

"Our goal this year was to provide programming for the various different groups of attendees in the NHS Community," said Hector Morfin, NHS Event Leader. "As we continually look to innovate programming for NHS, we are eager to develop content that resonates with the community that adds value to their experience."

NHS Expands Exhibiting Categories, Welcoming Innovation

This year, NHS introduced new exhibiting categories, including Gift, Hobby, Craft, Sporting Goods, and Services & Solutions, alongside popular and returning categories including BBQ & Grills, Outdoor & Garden, Building, Electrical, Hardware & Tools, Homewares, Paint, Plumbing, Global Sourcing, and New Technologies. These additions reflect the NHS's commitment to evolving and meeting the industry's needs by offering a diverse showcase of products and services. By listening to the demands of partners and attendees, NHS aims to maintain its position as the industry's leading community for innovative solutions shaping its future.

Engaging Experiences and Lasting Connections

NHS curated a series of captivating experiences and interactive sessions to foster community engagement amongst attendees, exhibitors, and key partners. This year's experiences included a VIP Reception at the Las Vegas Sphere, an After Dark Partnership offering exclusive access to renowned city attractions, a dedicated Influencer Mixer uniting industry content creators, and more, encouraging attendees to have fun and forge lasting connections during and after the show.

"The VIP Reception at the Sphere created an intimate atmosphere and unique experience for our most valuable buyers and key sponsors. Similar to the Sphere we know event goers want to keep connecting beyond the show floor hours, so we figured why not let them use their badge around the city for special perks and access with our After Dark Partnership," said Beth Casson, Group Vice President, RX. "NHS will continue to invest in experiences that build lasting connections both during and after show hours."

Inspiring Inventors Through Immersive Education

NHS continues to empower and guide inventors through tailored education sessions in collaboration with the United Inventors Association (UIA). These sessions were designed to equip inventors with the tools and knowledge needed to scale their businesses effectively while enhancing customer engagement. Noteworthy topics covered included strategies for Bringing Your Products to Retail, Mastering Success on Amazon, and an exciting "Pitch the Pros" session inspired by the dynamic format of shows like "Shark Tank." This immersive pitch tank was led by accomplished entrepreneurs and industry leaders including Christopher Guerrera, Heather Marianna, Betsy Martin, and Chris Annoual, providing invaluable insights and mentorship to aspiring inventors.

"The United Inventors Association 'NEXT' event at the National Hardware Show provided the perfect platform to connect with partners who truly understand the value of innovation and creativity," shared Matt Anderson with Scale Up Tools who participated in the UIA sessions. "Events like these are where futures are forged, and ideas turn into tangible impacts."

NHS Elevates Education with Dynamic Sessions

NHS hosted a dynamic lineup of educational initiatives, embodying its commitment to fostering industry knowledge through engaging and interactive sessions. At the forefront was the inaugural NHS Executive Summit, where attendees learned valuable insights on consumer behavior, emerging trends, supply chain dynamics, and the industry's current landscape. These sessions were led by esteemed partners Ernst & Young, Houzz, and the Reverse Logistics Association.

NHS held a dedicated PRO Education Day, offering a deep dive into expert-led education tailored specifically for professionals. This immersive experience provided PROS with invaluable insights into the latest trends, best practices, and future forecasts, with content curated and presented by industry leaders including Buildxact, Houzz, Mechanical Hub, Pro Tools and more.

Additionally, NHS facilitated the Foundations of Merchandising Management Live! program in collaboration with the North American Hardware and Paint Association (NHPA). This series, tailored for Independent Retailers, equips team members with advanced skills in product sourcing, strategic merchandising, and acquisition strategies, further reinforcing NHS's commitment to empowering professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in the industry.

"As we strive to elevate industry standards and empower professionals, our diverse lineup of educational sessions at NHS reflects our dedication to knowledge exchange and continuous growth," Morfin shared. "We are committed to providing a platform that equips attendees with the expertise and strategic insights needed to excel in today's dynamic market."

NHS Celebrates Innovation with Prestigious Awards

As the industry's leading trade show, innovation and excellence are not just celebrated but elevated to new heights through its prestigious awards lineup. From the coveted NHPA Retailer's Choice Awards to the beloved NHS Most-Loved Awards and the prestigious Rising Star Awards, the best new products and services were recognized and celebrated amongst industry leaders, key partners, and attendees. The Annual Cook-Off, returned as a fan favorite this year, a cherished tradition that sizzled with the best of the BBQ & Grilling Category hosted by Instagram and Brawl Stars celebrity chef Chuck's Flavor Train. These awards not only crowned top exhibitors but also ignited a blaze of inspiration, showcasing NHS's unwavering dedication to showcasing the industry's new and most cutting-edge offerings. A full list of this year's winners can be found here .

The 80th annual show is set to redefine industry gatherings, envisioning a vibrant hub where connections flourish and communities come together to collaborate, learn, and engage with the industry. "It's not just about showcasing the latest and greatest products and services; it's about sparking innovation, fueling collaboration, driving progress, and sharing passion that shapes the future of this industry," Casano added. With an emphasis on immersive education, interactive experiences, and a dynamic atmosphere, the show is poised to be a catalyst for growth and transformation, empowering attendees and exhibitors to unlock their potential and chart new horizons in the ever-evolving hardware landscape.

To bring the industry together, NHS invited over 150 key partners including esteemed editors of national and regional publications to dynamic TV contributors, influential podcast hosts, and social media influencers. By fostering these meaningful partnerships, NHS creates a vibrant ecosystem that promotes awareness, offers valuable education, and provides a supportive platform for entrepreneurs and inventors to thrive. It's a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and shared success, and we're excited to have you join us in this exciting journey!

To learn more about The National Hardware Show and to stay up to date on its 80th annual show held in Las Vegas in 2025, visit www.nationalhardwareshow.com . Images found here.

