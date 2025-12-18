NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CONSULTING FIRM LAUNCHES SPECIALTY IN CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS AND PEDIATRIC HEALTHCARE

Meanwhile, new Jarrard survey measures public trust in pediatric healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrard, a U.S. Top 10 healthcare strategic communications and change management firm, today announced the launch of its Children's Hospitals and Pediatric Healthcare specialty, expanding the firm's academic health systems practice.

Building on an impressive track record in academic medicine and its partnership with Chartis, Jarrard's new specialty focuses on the unique needs of pediatric organizations, from preserving Medicaid funding and elevating community health to strengthening brand, communications and philanthropy. The group will support independent children's hospitals, system-owned pediatric hospitals and pediatric health services organizations with counsel at the intersection of strategic positioning, issues and advocacy and change management.

The specialty is led by Senior Vice President Tricia Geraghty, who previously served as chief marketing and experience officer for Children's Wisconsin. Her team includes Vice President Julie Ashby, a former marketing leader at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital and Associate Vice President Elizabeth Middleton, whose background includes philanthropic development and donor relations roles at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago.

"Children's hospitals are highly trusted and sit at the heart of their communities," said Jarrard Founding Partner and President Anne Hancock Toomey. "They face intense pressure: complex Medicaid policy, expectations around community benefit and philanthropy, and an evolving competitive landscape. Our new specialty ensures these leaders have a mission-driven partner who understands both the nuance of pediatric care and the broader healthcare environment."

The launch is fortified by insights from Jarrard's latest national consumer research on public perception of children's hospitals. In its Children's Hospitals and Public Trust the firm found that trust in children's hospitals significantly exceeds trust in hospitals overall – yet awareness of the full scope of children's hospitals' community programs and non-acute services remains limited, affecting perceptions of community benefit and nonprofit status.

"The research confirms what many children's hospital leaders feel every day: People deeply trust children's hospitals, but they don't always see the full story of impact," said Geraghty. "This specialty is about helping pediatric leaders use that trust wisely – aligning strategy, communications and community engagement so they can protect funding, grow support and deliver on their mission for kids."

As part of the specialty's early work, Jarrard recently partnered with the Children's Hospital Association on a webinar for member organizations, presenting findings from its children's hospitals and public trust survey and discussing implications for policy, philanthropy and community impact.

Through its Children's Hospitals and Pediatric Healthcare specialty, Jarrard supports pediatric leaders across:

Issues, advocacy and public affairs



Brand Strategy and Growth



Change management and internal communications



Philanthropy and donor engagement



Research and market assessments

The new specialty complements Jarrard's broader work in academic medicine, regional health systems and health services and technology. The firm's children's hospital and pediatric healthcare team already supports clients across the country on brand and reputation initiatives, strategic integrations, advocacy campaigns and internal transformation efforts – work that will expand under the new segment.

About Jarrard

Jarrard is a specialized healthcare consulting firm devoted to helping leaders during high-stakes moments of change, challenge and opportunity. We use the power of communications, marketing and political strategy to help our clients achieve their most important goals. Founded in 2006, the firm has worked with more than 1,800 clients in 49 states and focuses on change management, issues and advocacy and strategic positioning. Jarrard is a division of Chartis, one of the nation's leading healthcare advisory firms. For more information, visit jarrardinc.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

