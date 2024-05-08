National Hospice Summit Sets Visionary Strategies for Patient-Centered Care Transformation

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) opened its highly anticipated Annual Summit in Kansas City, Missouri, gathering the leaders of the nation's highest-quality hospice and palliative care providers. Themed 'Innovative Strategies to Transform Care,' this summit pledges to spark dynamic discussions, cultivate collaboration, and catalyze pioneering solutions, all aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of patient-centered care.

This morning, attendees were inspired by the captivating keynote address delivered by Former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy – the nation's leading advocate for mental health. He urged attendees to continue making mental health a priority in healthcare delivery, and applauded them for their dedication to addressing the interdisciplinary needs of patients, including their mental and spiritual well-being, alongside their physical health.

During the Summit, attendees will be addressed by three key leaders from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) – Dr. Meena Seshamani, Director of the Center for Medicare, Ellen Lukens, Deputy Director of the CMS Innovation Center, and Aditi Mallick, M.D., Acting Director of the CMS Office of Minority Health. Each of these leaders' insights is critical in shaping the future of healthcare delivery.

In a monumental moment this morning, the NPHI Healthcare in Action Innovation Award is being presented to the American Lung Association, recognizing "over 120 years of innovative and outstanding contributions to enhancing lung health." Accepting this prestigious accolade on behalf of the Lung Association is its CEO, Harold Wimmer, whose reflections are anticipated to resonate deeply with attendees.

Adding to the summit's significance is the introduction of an inaugural Summit Celebration on Thursday evening, providing a platform to honor the dedication of members and their outstanding achievements. Guests will be entertained by Dr. Ricardo Rosenkranz, the globally acclaimed magician, and the award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet of Modern Family. The evening will feature the presentation of three new awards, underscoring NPHI's commitment to recognizing excellence and innovation within the hospice community.

Throughout the summit, attendees will engage in dynamic breakout sessions, fostering the exchange of best practices and catalyzing advancements in patient-centered care. This collective effort promises to elevate the standard of care delivery across the NPHI footprint nationwide and enhance the quality of life for individuals facing end-of-life challenges.

"NPHI is proud to welcome the leaders of this nation's highest-quality hospice and palliative care providers to our Annual Summit," stated Tom Koutsoumpas, NPHI CEO. "Together, we are committed to charting a course towards transformative care strategies that will positively impact the care of millions of patients and families across the entire healthcare system."



Carole Fisher, President of NPHI, emphasized, "The caliber of speakers lined up for this year's Summit is exceptional and promises to resonate deeply within our community. Their expertise and insights will undoubtedly spark innovation and drive positive change in our field. Importantly, these advancements will translate into tangible benefits for the patients and families our members serve."

NPHI looks forward to collaborating closely with its members this week and driving the national conversation to advance high-quality, community-based, serious illness care to patients throughout the nation. If you are supporting a loved one in need of high-quality hospice or palliative care and would like to connect with a trusted community-based provider, please visit www.hospiceinnovations.org or call 844-GET-NPHI (438-6744).

For more information about NPHI, visit hospiceinnovations.org. For interviews with NPHI leadership, contact Matt Wilkinson at [email protected]

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers. These members are dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more about NPHI at hospiceinnovations.org.

