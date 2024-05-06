NPHI President Carole Fisher Returns to Host Season 2 of Award-Winning Podcast "The Girlfriends"

Podcast Explores Themes of Female Solidarity by Seeking Justice for Victims of Abuse and Domestic Violence



WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) President, Carole Fisher, is once again taking the helm as the host of the acclaimed podcast series, "The Girlfriends." Produced by NOVEL for iHeartRadio, this enthralling second season follows the amateur ladies detective club as they embark on a fresh quest: unraveling the mystery surrounding a woman discovered washed ashore on Staten Island and, ultimately, finding their lost sister.

The Girlfriends — an award-winning podcast series explores the themes of friendship, female solidarity, empowerment, and justice for victims of domestic violence and abuse. Since its debut last summer, the podcast has skyrocketed to the top of the charts, previously claiming the #1 spot in 6 countries and winning both an Ambies Award and a Webby's Best Podcast Host Honoree.

Speaking ahead of the new series which premieres today, Carole Fisher expressed her enthusiasm, stating: "I am absolutely thrilled to be back at the microphone for my final season of hosting The Girlfriends – representing a remarkable global community of girlfriends we've built through this podcast."

"It's a continuous honor to be their voice and to help foster solidarity among women everywhere. The themes and messages we share are crucial, not only for raising awareness about domestic violence and abuse, but also for empowering others, especially women, by making them feel seen and heard. That is why The Girlfriends podcast truly matters."

Teaming up with the global charity NO MORE, dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault, NPHI is leading conversations about the prevalence of domestic violence and abuse and the importance of trauma-informed care approaches, particularly in end-of-life care settings.

"Carole's dedication to social impact and raising awareness about domestic violence is truly commendable," said Tom Koutsoumpas, NPHI CEO. "Throughout her time as host of The Girlfriends podcast and as a leader at NPHI, she has continually demonstrated her dedication to driving impactful change where it matters most."

Carole Fisher's work on The Girlfriends has inspired NPHI to commission work to address elder abuse, domestic violence, and trauma-informed care approaches. This summer, NPHI will unveil an educational resource on caring for individuals impacted by trauma arising from abuse and domestic violence, a vital topic often overlooked in older populations.

When asked about the new resource, Tom Koutsoumpas expressed optimism over its potential impact: "This initiative underscores our dedication to tackling the often-overlooked issues of abuse and domestic violence, especially in our Medicare patient population. I'm immensely proud of our team for leading this vital conversation."

As the first global Ambassador for NOMORE.org — Carole Fisher continues to champion the cause of ending domestic violence and abuse on a global scale.

"We encourage everyone to tune in to 'The Girlfriends' podcast and join us in the fight against domestic violence," added Fisher. "By sharing these resources and raising awareness, we can work towards creating a safer and more compassionate world for all."

The Girlfriends: Our Lost Sister, is available from today on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and other major podcast platforms.

For more information about Carole Fisher and NPHI, visit hospiceinnovations.org. For interviews with her, contact Matt Wilkinson at [email protected]

About Carole Fisher: Carole Fisher serves as President of the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI), leading efforts to develop strategic partnerships and innovative models of care for individuals facing advanced illness. With extensive leadership in not-for-profit community-based hospice and palliative healthcare, Carole is committed to ensuring patients and families have access to personalized, high-quality care that reflects their unique needs and preferences. You can find Carole on Instagram, Facebook, and X: @CaroleAFisher.

The National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI) is a membership organization comprising 100+ not-for-profit, community-integrated hospice and palliative care providers. These members are dedicated to ensuring patients and their families have access to care that reflects their individual goals, values, and preferences. Representing providers from 37 states and the District of Columbia, NPHI and its members help design more innovative and effective models of care, advocate for comprehensive and community-integrated care customized to meet each person's unique needs, and build collaboration between national thought leaders, decision-makers, and other healthcare stakeholders to improve hospice care. Learn more about NPHI at hospiceinnovations.org.

CONTACTS:

Matt Wilkinson

Communications Director, NPHI

+1 (801) 615-4207

[email protected]

SOURCE National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation (NPHI)