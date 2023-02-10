National Human Trafficking Organizations Launch Emergency Operation to Stop Trafficking During Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Four national anti-trafficking organizations have operationalized a comprehensive human trafficking response team to respond to the influx of trafficking associated with Sunday's Super Bowl LVII.

The coordinated effort provides victim outreach, emergency housing, and assistance in placement outside the state into restorative care homes where the survivors can receive safe, therapeutic services in a residential facility. These efforts are led by anti-trafficking non-profit organizations, Avodah Collective, Frontline Response, Rescue America, and Safe House Project, and done in partnership with local law enforcement and organizations, like Chicanos Por La Causa.

Jeff Shaw, Chief Program Officer with Frontline Response, has operationalized and coordinated emergency response for 4 Super Bowl games. "Large events, such as the Super Bowl, can lead to increased human trafficking due to a high influx of visitors with time and money to spare," said Shaw. "When this happens, it is important that we increase opportunities for people to escape and heal."

"A coordinated response to identify and respond to human trafficking is essential for events like the Super Bowl, where we see many victims brought into a city to be sold for sex. This team of organizations is focused on ensuring that each person seeking escape can access healing and the restorative care they need," said Kristi Wells, Safe House Project Chief Executive Officer.

The team has already facilitated the escape of trafficking survivors and will have an ongoing presence in the Phoenix community until each survivor they have helped exit is placed into a safe home.

"An emergency need requires an emergency response," said Keenan Fitzpatrick, Executive Director of Avodah Collective. "This coordinated effort is essential because trafficking is never solved by one organization or government entity. It requires each of us to step up and do our part to serve survivors with excellence," he said. "We invite community members to join us and be on the lookout for signs of trafficking and report to local law enforcement."

Signs of human trafficking in a public place include someone who:

Is not free to come and go as they wish

Is anxious, submissive, tense, or nervous/paranoid

Unusually fearful of law enforcement

Shows signs of physical and/or sexual abuse

Claims to be visiting and inability to clarify where they are staying

If any individuals are experiencing forced commercial sex or are looking for assistance in leaving the sex industry, please call 833-599-FREE.

Avodah Collective: Avodah Collective is a 501c3 that restores and reintegrates women survivors of sex trafficking. For more, visit https://www.avodahcoll ective.org.

Frontline Response: Frontline Response provides holistic, individualized, trauma-informed care to adult victims of commercial sexual exploitation. For more, visit www.frontlineresponse.org .

Rescue America: Rescue America exists to revive and empower the sexually exploited through a 24/7 rescue hotline and emergency response. For more, visit www.rescueamerica.ngo .

Safe House Project: Safe House Project (501c3) is a non-profit combating domestic sex trafficking by increasing victim identification. For more, visit www.safehouseproject.org .

Chicanos Por La Causa: CPLC is a community development corporation that provides services in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. For more, visit www.CPLC.org .

Contact:

Elizabeth Fields

(507) 769-0819

[email protected]

SOURCE Safe House Project